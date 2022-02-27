Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Stanford at the Round Rock Classic

by Matt Jones | Today at 2:32 p.m.
Arkansas batting helmets are shown in the dugout prior to a game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas.

Pregame

Arkansas and Stanford are scheduled to throw a first pitch at 3 p.m. It is a sunny day in Round Rock and the high is forecast to be 50 degrees.

The Razorbacks will throw freshman left hander Hagen Smith today. Smith threw six scoreless innings last week in his collegiate debut against Illinois State. 

Stanford will counter with veteran lefty Quin Mathews, who struggled somewhat in a four-inning start last week against Cal State Fullerton. 

Arkansas is the designated home team in this game. The Razorbacks will also play later today against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Stanford is also playing its second game of the day. The Cardinal defeated Indiana 13-0 in the first game of the day.

The Razorbacks have tweaked their lineup again today, replacing Jace Bohrofen with Zack Gregory in left field, and starting Braydon Webb in center. 

Here is the Razorbacks' lineup: 

1B Peyton Stovall
3B Cayden Wallace
2B Robert Moore
DH Chris Lanzilli
C Michael Turner
CF Braydon Webb
RF Brady Slavens
SS Jalen Battles
LF Zack Gregory

