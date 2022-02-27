LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at the Round Rock Classic

Pregame

Arkansas struggled in the day's opener, a 5-0 loss to No. 5 Stanford. The Razorbacks get a chance to put that game behind them quickly with a nightcap against Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the designated home team tonight and will wear white jerseys with red hats. The Razorbacks are the visitors and wearing gray jerseys and red hats.

It will be a different-looking lineup for Arkansas tonight. Peyton Stovall, who has struggled in the leadoff role, will not play. Michael Turner will get the start at first after catching the first game. Freshman Kendall Diggs will see his first action. See the full lineup below.

Jaxon Wiggins will start on the mound for the Razorbacks. He threw five innings last week against Illinois State. He allowed several base runners, but just one run.

Louisiana-Lafayette will throw right hander Jeff Wilson, who allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out 3 in 4 1/3 innings last week against California-Irvine.

Arkansas' lineup:

CF Zack Gregory

3B Cayden Wallace

2B Robert Moore

1B Michael Turner

RF Chris Lanzilli

LF Jace Bohrofen

SS Jalen Battles

DH Kendall Diggs

C Dylan Leach



