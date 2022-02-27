Local notes: OLLI offers variety of classes

Maker to Market

Fayetteville Public Library is accepting applications for the second cohort of the From Maker to Market entrepreneurship program. Online applications are open March 15. Eligible applicants must have a viable product idea, such as jewelry, an app or custom prototype. If selected, they will join a 12-week program with classes led by local professionals. Along with general information about the applicant, the application also requires details about the business and product. All participants are asked to participate for the full 12-week period.

Information: faylib.org/maker-9719 or centerforinnovation@faylib.org.

Muralist

Fayetteville Public Library's Youth Department needs a muralist. Artists are invited to create a cozy mouse house mural in the Preschool Library. The selected artist will install their piece, which will kick off Mr. Mouse's Mail, a letter-writing program where preschoolers and grade schoolers exchange letters with Mr. Mouse, who has now "moved in" to the library.

The mural will be located on one of the columns in the Preschool Library. If selected, the library will provide all of the materials the artist needs. The winner will also receive a cash prize and the opportunity to install an imaginative and interactive art piece that will delight children of all ages.

Mural specifications are:

• Spans across three, two-feet-wide column panels

• Begins to taper off at 4 feet high; be fully finished at 5 feet

To submit a mock up visit faylib.org/mouse to download and print a mural template, then submit a completed sketch to kidsquestions@faylib.org by March 28. A staff member will reach out if your piece is selected.

Information: faylib.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas offers these classes for the upcoming week:

• Feb. 28: A Naturalist Following the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau: Transcendentalist Thoreau is widely known for his musings about Walden Pond. His life had a darker side: industrial espionage and terrorism. Adjunct Professor Fred Paillet will discuss Thoreau's Concord landscape and recount the other dimensions of his life. 1-3 p.m., Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• March 1: Great Decisions: Be a part of the United States' largest discussion group on world affairs. This is a nine week course. Each participant will receive a Briefing Book. 10 a.m. to noon, Drake Airfield, $85 members, $100 nonmembers.

• March 1 to 22: Lost Worlds in Literature. In this four-session class, Dr. Ashley Robinson takes a closer look at lost worlds. We'll ask ourselves why the hunt for these mythical places continues to capture our imaginations. Students will need to be able to read digital books. 1-3 p.m., Grand Village, $49 members, $64 nonmembers.

• March 2 to 11: Basic Digital Photography. In four sessions (both indoors and outdoors) learn to shoot your digital camera in full manual mode. Must have a digital camera with manual capabilities. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Mount Sequoyah, $69 members, $84 nonmembers.

• March 2 to June 1: Ozark/Arkansas Writers Book Club. Meets first Monday of the month from 2-4 p.m., OLLI Office, members only, $19.

• March 3: Raised Bed Gardening. County Extension Agent Colin Massey will cover the basics of raised bed and container gardening. 10-11 a.m., Washington County Extension Office, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• March 3: Take a Hike 101. Each semester OLLI offers opportunities to get outside and enjoy the wonders of Northwest Arkansas. Join OLLI director and hiking guide Josh Raney to learn about equipment, clothing and other useful resources. 2-3 p.m., Drake Airfield, $10 members and non-members.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu/participate.

Vaccine Clinic

Eureka Springs Hospital and Good Shepherd Humane Society are partnering to offer the People and Pets Vaccine Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Good Shepherd will bring its mobile vaccine clinic to the community center parking lot, where dogs and cats can receive their one-year rabies vaccine. Other available vaccines are distempter, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvo for dogs and feline herpes, calici virus and panleukopenia for cats. Vaccines are recommended annually.

Thanks to PetCo Love's National Pet Vaccine Month, all vaccines will be administered free of charge with a $10 suggested donation to help Good Shepherd pay it forward. Microchips are available for $10 and engraved pet tags are free. All animals must be secured on a leash or in a carrier.

While pets receive their vaccines, Eureka Springs Hospital will offer the covid vaccine to adults 18 or older in the community center lobby. The hospital has Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Information: (479) 253-7400 ext. 4802 or samantha.jones@eurekaspringshospital.com.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. Winter weather has caused hundreds of donations to be lost. The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of O Negative and A Negative blood, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the storms. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Berryville area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 10: Berryville Community Blood Drive at Southern Heights Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall, 279 Highway 221 in Berryville.

Successful donors will receive a quarter zip pullover, while supplies last. Winter's chill is still here, so stay warm with this great gift.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.