Man seeking mental evaluation in 2020 fatal shooting of Southern Arkansas University student

MAGNOLIA -- Odies Wilson IV -- who faces a capital murder charge in the death of a Southern Arkansas University student in 2020 -- filed a motion through his attorney on Feb. 18 for a mental evaluation after a hearing held the day before.

A mental evaluation would have Wilson examined by a psychologist to determine if he is capable of understanding the charges against him and other elements of court proceedings.

These evaluations can also determine whether Wilson is mentally capable of understanding why what he is being accused of is unlawful or if he is incapable of acting lawfully due to a mental health issue.

Wilson, who is from North Little Rock, is facing a capital murder charge related to the fatal shooting of Joshua Keshun Smith, a 21-year-old Southern Arkansas University student from Sparkman, in August 2020.

The shooting on the Magnolia campus took place after midnight on the morning of the first day of fall classes.

Four men, three of them Southern Arkansas University students, were arrested. The others are Quincy Lewis of Little Rock, Shaivonn "Shakey" Robinson, of Vacherie, La. and Le'Kamerin "Kam" Tolbert of Little Rock.

Wilson's next hearing will be March 17.