Mercy Hospital holds groundbreaking for Fort Smith expansion

FORT SMITH -- Mercy Hospital has broken ground on an expansion project that's expected to have a large impact on the amount and efficiency of health care in the River Valley by the end of 2024.

Mercy employees and area residents gathered Tuesday at the 7301 Rogers Ave. location for the groundbreaking for the expanded emergency room and intensive care unit.

Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy at Fort Smith, said the ER is expanding from 29 to 50 rooms and the ICU is expanding from 38 to 64 beds, which will allow Mercy to care for an additional 25,000 patients each year.

"We've just outgrown our facilities," Gehrig said. "Our ER, we're seeing 50,000 patients a year, and it's designed to handle maybe 35,000 to 40,000."

Gehrig said the expansion has been five years in the making, and was postponed about two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. He said the delay had a silver lining because they learned a lot from the pandemic and incorporated it into the project's design.

Ryan Geib, chief operating officer, said expanding the ICU will double the number of rooms capable of supporting a ventilator, allowing Mercy physicians flexibility in how they care for infectious diseases and providing a more comfortable, healing environment for patients and their families.

"We know that high-quality, efficient care is important in the emergency room. So from triage to discharge, the new ER has been designed to expedite a compassionate delivery of care at every step of a patient's visit," Geib said.

Construction is projected to cost $162.4 million, with 400 jobs totalling $34 million in salaries during the building phase, and 300 permanent direct and indirect jobs across the River Valley totalling over $25 million, he said.

The expansion will also include the construction of a two-floor parking garage and other service lots creating more than 140 parking spaces for the campus.

"This current expansion will not only allow for easy access for our patients and visitors, but with a keen focus on making quick access for our first responders," Geib said.

Gehrig said patients were once traveling outside the community and even the state to receive health care. Mercy is now drawing more and more patients from outside communities, and expanding the hospital aids in Mercy's growth plans, he said.

Fort Smith is also home to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

"Obviously, this is going to have a very positive impact," Gehrig said. "We're going to have to hire more coworkers, bring in more physicians and providers to care for the patients. It's going to enable us to do some things. We plan on going from a level three to a level two trauma center, and really enhance programs like our stroke capabilities as well. All of that takes more resources."

Mercy's Senior Communications Coordinator Mardi Taylor explained a level three trauma center means there's 24-hour access to an in-house emergency physician, trauma surgeon and anesthesiologist, in addition to intensive care services and orthopedic surgeons. She said level two would expand the 24-hour care to include neurosurgery, radiology and more, with a level one rating being a long term goal.

Taylor said trauma centers in general provide a higher level of care than what a regular emergency room can provide.

Mercy has added several resources in the past year, including a 50-bed rehab hospital, two residency programs, a school-based clinic and an 11-bedroom home for families with children in the hospital through the Ronald McDonald House.

CEO Steve Mackin said Mercy went from serving roughly 163,000 patients annually in 2012 to over 618,000 patients now, and he's excited to see what the next 10 years will bring.

"If you look across Mercy, our ministry, the number one fastest oncology program in the ministry is not St. Louis, it's not Oklahoma City, it's right here in Fort Smith, Ark.," Mackin said. "They're serving more new patients in oncology at a faster rate than anyone else in our ministry. This last year, the number of births in this facility, the number of lives brought into this world in Fort Smith has increased by 10% over the last year. This is a community on the move, and it's a product of great leadership and commitment and the partnership that we have in this town."

"Daily, I'm made aware of Mercy's presence in this community. Daily," Mayor George McGill said. "From a phone call from a family member saying 'My mom is in the emergency room' or someone that says 'There's been an accident and I've got to go to Mercy.' For almost 170 years they've had a footprint in this community, and daily it grows larger and larger and larger. It stretches all across the River Valley."

City directors approved Mercy rezoning about 83 acres to allow for the expansion project in October.

"Creating these additional spaces to take care of patients in the ER and ICU will allow patients to find the care that they need, not having to go across the state or move to different states, but right here in Fort Smith," Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Aaron Bull said. "We'll be able to care for high-risk patients in their own designated areas. With improved design efficiency, we'll be able to see patients quicker, more efficiently and allow their coworkers to function better, which allows patients to flow through the emergency department better, faster. We're expanding our ability to care for patients that are critically ill as well, and this is going to prepare us for what comes in the near future."

George B. McGill (center), mayor of Fort Smith, receives a hard hat and shovel from Stacy Johnson (left), director of marketing planning with Mercy, and Shanna Wilson, communication engagement manager with Mercy, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the groundbreaking of a $162.5 million expansion of the emergency room and intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. The expanded spaces will provide additional rooms for patients, more parking and new meeting rooms, among other amenities. Visit nwaonline.com/220223Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

