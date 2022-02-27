Morant collects a career-high; Grizzlies hold on

CHICAGO -- Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 points and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies held on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago's six-game winning streak.

Morant surpassed his previous high of 44 points. He scored 20 points in the third quarter and made 15 of 28 shots.

Steven Adams added 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Grizzlies frustrated DeRozan even though the five-time All-Star scored 31 points.

That gave DeRozan 10 consecutive 30-point games, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 in a row from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991. But he was 10 of 29 from the floor, ending his NBA-record run of eight games of scoring at least 35 while shooting 50% or better.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points in his second game back after missing the final three prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee.

Memphis led by 17 in the third, with Morant going off in the quarter. He made 6 of 7 shots, including a three-pointer, and a soaring alley-oop dunk near the end of the period.

It was a 16-point game early in the fourth when the Bulls reeled off a 14-0 run, with DeRozan hitting two free throws to cut it to 101-99 with 4:38 remaining.

Chicago's Coby White cut it to 106-105 when he nailed a three-pointer with about 2:30 remaining. Morant then hit two free throws before DeRozan drove for a layup.

Desmond Bane hit a three-pointer to bump the lead to 111-107. The Bulls' Nikola Vucevic made a foul shot, and Bane and Morant missed jumpers before LaVine hit two free throws to cut it to 111-110 with 25.5 seconds remaining.

Tyus Jones then hit a pair for Memphis to make it a three-point game. DeRozan argued a no-call after he missed in the lane and picked up his second technical after getting one earlier in the game, earning an ejection.

Morant, who got fouled by LaVine in the scramble, then made the technical free throw and two more foul shots to increase the lead to 116-110 with 5.3 seconds remaining.

NETS 126, BUCKS 123

MILWAUKEE -- Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points and Brooklyn stopped their recent slide by defeating slumping Milwaukee.

Bruce Brown sank a three-pointer to put the Nets ahead for good 118-116 with 1:38 left.

Brooklyn ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 16 games. Milwaukee has dropped four of its last five.

The Bucks had one last chance with 2.1 seconds and no timeouts remaining. Wesley Matthews threw a long inbounds pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a clean look at a game-tying three-point attempt that bounced off the rim.

Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points.

Seth Curry scored 19 for the Nets. Andre Drummond had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Brown had 15 points and LaMarcus Aldridge 11.

The Nets led 119-116 when Grayson Allen was fouled by Irving while attempting a three-pointer with 14.6 seconds left, giving the Bucks a chance to tie the game.

Allen, who entered the day shooting 85.7% from the line, made his first attempt but missed his second before making the third to cut Brooklyn's lead to 119-118. Irving went 5 of 6 and Aldridge was 2 of 2 on free throw attempts the rest of the way to preserve Brooklyn's lead.

The Bucks led for much of the fourth quarter and appeared to extend their lead to 115-110 on a 3-pointer by Matthews with 3:18 left. But the basket was overturned after replays determined Matthews released the ball after the shot clock expired.

Brooklyn capitalized on the reversal as Irving responded with a three-pointer that put the Nets ahead 113-112 with 3:08 remaining.

The lead changed hands a few times from there before the Nets finally pulled ahead for good.

NUGGETS 115, KINGS 110

DENVER -- Monte Morris hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with 28 seconds left, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Denver defeated Sacramento.

It was Jokic's 16th triple-double of the season and the 73rd of his career. His rebound with 19 seconds remaining finished the triple-double and helped Denver to its second win over the Kings in three nights.

He spent most of the night battling Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 26 points and 10 assists for Sacramento.

HAWKS 127, RAPTORS 100

ATLANTA -- Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points and Atlanta rode a dominant third quarter to a victory over Toronto.

Young was 17 of 24 from the floor, 6 of 6 from the line and had 11 assists in his strong bounce-back game. He shot only 3 of 17 in Atlanta's 112-108 loss at Chicago on Thursday night, his first game after starting in the All-Star Game.

Young rebounded by making his first four shots against the Raptors in his fifth game of the season scoring more than 40 points. He set a career high with 56 points at Portland on Jan. 3.

Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points and nine assists after being listed as questionable with right knee soreness. Precious Achiuwa added a season-high 21 points.

Onyeka Okongwu matched his season high with 17 points for Atlanta, which pulled away by outscoring Toronto 38-16 in the decisive third period.

The teams traded dramatic runs in the first half.

The Raptors enjoyed the first hot streak, scoring 13 unanswered points for a 27-22 lead. Achiuwa started the run with a three-pointer and capped the streak with a jam.

Toronto stretched the advantage to 45-33 early in the second period before the Hawks took command with an 18-0 run to lead 51-45.

After leading 66-58 at halftime, the Hawks pulled away with another long run, scoring 16 consecutive points early in the third period for an 89-62 lead.

The Raptors faced an ugly deficit for the second consecutive night. After trailing by 41 points in Friday night's 125-94 loss at Charlotte, the Raptors trailed by 32 points, at 102-70, late in the third period against the Hawks.

CAVALIERS 92,

WIZARDS 86

CLEVELAND -- Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds in rallying Cleveland to a victory over Washington.

Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford's (El Dorado, Arkansas Razorbacks) follow shot with 6:39 remaining, but Cleveland answered with 12 consecutive points, capped by two free throws by Allen to pull in front for good.

Kyle Kuzma made a career-high eight three-pointers and scored 34 points for Washington, which was held scoreless for nearly 5 1/2 minutes during the Cavaliers' comeback. Kuzma's jumper with 1:11 left pulled the Wizards within 87-86, but they missed their final four shots.

Allen, Brandon Goodwin and rookie Evan Mobley made five free throws in the last 30 seconds to complete the victory, ending Cleveland's three-game losing streak.

Cedi Osman scored 19 points off the bench and Mobley had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. They were severely depleted in the backcourt with All-Star point guard Darius Garland, backup Rajon Rondo and shooting guard Caris LeVert all injured.

HEAT 133, SPURS 129

MIAMI -- Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench and Miami overcame an early 16-point deficit to beat San Antonio.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points in 30 minutes to help Eastern Conference-leading Miami improve to 40-21. Butler didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich remained at 1,334 regular-season wins, one victory behind Don Nelson -- one of his former bosses -- on the NBA's career list.

Devin Vassell had a career-high 22 points for the Spurs.

CELTICS 113, PISTONS 104

DETROIT -- Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 points and 11 rebounds as Boston beat Detroit.

The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games, the blemish a 112-111 home loss to Detroit on Feb. 16. On Saturday, Boston was able to take advantage of Cade Cunningham's foul trouble.

Cunningham led Detroit with 25 points in 27 minutes, but no one else approached 20 points.

Payton Pritchard led Boston's second unit with 19 points and Grant Williams added 13.

The Pistons lost guard Hamadou Diallo with 6:29 left in the second quarter after he was ejected for pushing official Suyash Mehta when they nearly collided in transition. Diallo was averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last eight games.

Boston led 56-54 at halftime, and, with Diallo gone, Pistons coach Dwane Casey had to stay with Cunningham after he picked up his fourth foul early in the third.

Cunningham, who played only nine minutes in the first half, had eight points in 11 third-quarter minutes without picking up his fifth foul. That was enough to put Detroit up 82-78 going into the fourth, but the Celtics quickly regained the lead with Cunningham on the bench.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, left, takes a shot against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, drives against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

