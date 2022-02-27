



• Fans of Louis C.K. were relieved Friday after the comic sent word via email that two shows set in Kyiv, Ukraine, weren't happening amid the Russian invasion that began earlier in the day. "I am not in Ukraine," he wrote in a note to members of his mailing list. "My flight was canceled because no one can fly there now." C.K., whose real last name is Szekely, was criticized in 2017 when he confirmed long-rumored stories of his sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement. Two years later, he was out on tour again. Now, he's in the middle of a European tour with his show "Sorry." On Wednesday night, air traffic authority Eurocontrol diverted all flights away from Ukraine after the country declared a state of emergency ahead of the Russian invasion. The airspace was soon closed, and that closure was then expanded beyond Ukraine's boundaries into neighboring Moldova. The closure is in place at least through May 24. But Chicago playwright and screenwriter Patrick Vermillion -- who says he is not a fan of C.K. -- had tweeted Tuesday morning that "The Louis C.K. Show in Kyiv has not been cancelled." He attached a screen grab that said shows planned for Friday and Saturday were still a go. As the invasion unfurled days later, the tweet got a lot of attention, prompting its author to call attention to when it had been sent.

• Ayesha Rascoe, a White House correspondent for NPR, will be the new host of "Weekend Edition Sunday," the public broadcaster announced Friday. She fills a role left by Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who hosted the program for five years until October, when she joined The New York Times' Opinion audio team. Rascoe will start March 27, leading a newsmagazine program that is carried by nearly 800 public radio stations across the United States. She joined NPR in 2018, after nearly a decade as a reporter at Reuters. In an interview, Rascoe said her two times as guest host of "Weekend Edition" had shown her the breadth of stories she could tell. "I was able to do the hard news that I loved, ask the hard questions," she said, "But then I was also able to interview Melanie Lynskey, who starred in 'Yellowjackets,' a show I was obsessed with." As part of her new role, Rascoe will also host the "Up First" podcast on the weekends. NPR has been publicly criticized by some of its own employees in recent months over the departures of high-profile stars who are women of color, including Garcia-Navarro, Audie Cornish and Noel King. Rascoe, who is Black, said she felt supported in her time at NPR, but that the organization and the rest of the media industry still had work to do. "In terms of diversity, no mainstream news organization is where it should be, that's just a fact," she said, adding, "NPR is no different in that. But every outlet could do better."





An undated photo provided by National Public Radio shows Ayesha Rascoe, a White House correspondent who will be the new host of "Weekend Edition Sunday,"beginning on March 27, 2021. (Chris Aluka Berry/NPR via The New York Times)





