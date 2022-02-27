NBA Arkansans

On active rosters through Thursday's games

PLAYER (CONNECTION);TEAM;G;GS;FG-FGA;PCT.;3-3PA;PCT.;FT-FTA;PCT.;RPG;PPG

Patrick Beverley (Hogs);MIN;41;37;131-322;40.7;60-175;34.3;59-84;70.2;4.4;9.3

Daniel Gafford (El Dorado/Hogs);WAS;49;46;183-272;67.3;0-0;0.0;66-88;75.0;6.0;8.8

Isaiah Joe (FS Northside/Hogs);PHI;41;1;50-142;35.2;36-109;33.0;20-21;95.2;1.1;3.8

Malik Monk (Bentonville);LAL;52;19;248-527;47.1;117-293;39.9;61-79;77.2;3.3;13.0

Moses Moody (NLR/Hogs);GS;35;4;39-105;37.1;20-66;30.3;17-21;81.0;1.4;3.3

Bobby Portis (LR Hall/Hogs);MIL;51;46;307-637;48.2;97-241;40.2;71-94;75.5;9.1;15.3

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge);LAL;39;0;82-168;48.8;31-95;32.6;46-56;82.1;2.6;6.2

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.