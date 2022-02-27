Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador the the United Nations; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; World Bank President David Malpass. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Thomas-Greenfield; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press