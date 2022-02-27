No. 6 Razorbacks top No. 18 Wildcats, now 4-0 against ranked teams





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman is high on SEC basketball.

"The Kentucky team can win a national championship," Musselman said. "The Tennessee team can win a national championship. They're Final Four caliber.

"Auburn is a team that could win a national championship."

What about the No. 18 Razorbacks? Are they a national championship contender?

Arkansas beat No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 on Saturday at Walton Arena after beating No. 16 Tennessee and No. 1 Auburn at home earlier this season.

"We're good enough where we have to keep getting better," Musselman said. "That's all I know."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae and Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe put on a show for the sellout crowd and CBS national television audience.

Notae had 30 points and eight assists, which Tshiebwe finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds.

"He's one of the best players in the nation," Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said of Notae. "So it's comforting knowing you're going into a big game with a guy like that."

Tshiebwe had his 11th consecutive double-double and 23rd of the season.

"I mean, that dude, he's crazy down there, I'm not going to lie," Notae said. "I don't know what to say about him, but he did his thing. But we got it done. So that's all we're really worried about."

Notae hit 13 of 26 shots, 2 of 8 three-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws.

"They went through Notae and did pretty good," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said.

"He's a good player," Tshiebwe said of Notae. "Fast and makes a lot of good plays. We've just got to find a way to stop the kid. He played good."

The Razorbacks (23-6, 12-3 SEC) improved to 13-1 in their past 14 games and showed again they know how to finish strong. For the ninth time in that stretch, they won when trailing or being tied in the second half.

Kentucky, which trailed 15-2, took a 52-48 lead with 9:35 left when Keion Brooks hit a layup after making a steal.

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, who had 16 points and 12 points, scored 10 consecutive points to put the Razorbacks ahead 73-70 with 36.3 seconds when he hit two free throws.

Sophomore guard Davonte Davis hit 2 of 4 free throws the final 13.9 seconds for a 75-70 Arkansas lead, which ended up being significant when TyTy Washington banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

The Wildcats (23-6, 12-4) went ahead 70-69 on a three-pointer by Kellan Grady with 2:21 left.

Arkansas then regained the lead for good at 71-70 when Williams hit a short jumper in the lane with an assist from Notae.

"Fighting for one another," Notae said when asked the key to the Razorbacks' strong finishes. "Knowing each possession is going to be hard when you're playing against a good team like that and just having each other's back.

"That's the main thing we're trying to do, just have our brothers' back."

Williams had his 11th double-double of the season and sixth in a row despite being ill. He started 1 of 7 from the field, but hit 4 of his last 6 shots.

"J-Will was sick at halftime," Musselman said. "We didn't know what we were going to get out of him energy-wise. He sucked it up and fought through it."

Arkansas earned a double-bye for the SEC Tournament and is tied for second in the conference standings with Kentucky and Tennessee, a game behind first-place Auburn at 13-3.

Umude had 13 points and six rebounds. Davis and senior forward Trey Wade each added five points.

The Razorbacks beat Kentucky for a second consecutive time, including an 81-80 victory at Rupp Arena last season, and evened their record in Fayetteville against the Wildcats at 8-8. Kentucky had won three in a row at Walton Arena since Michael Qualls' putback dunk lifted Arkansas to an 87-85 overtime victory in 2014.

Kentucky junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who missed the previous two games because of a wrist injury, had 14 points and five assists off the bench. Brooks had 14 points.

Notae and Arkansas senior forward each blocked three-point attempts -- by Washington and Grady -- in the final nine seconds.

"We had our chances," Calipari said. "We started the game, we were so bad and I finally looked at them and I said, 'OK, all of you, you're throwing it to Oscar. You guys don't want to play? You throw it to Oscar.' "

Tshiebwe scored Kentucky's first nine points, but Musselman said there was no panic in the Razorbacks when other Wildcats started hitting shots.

"We talked about it at one of the timeouts when we got down one," Musselman said. "Not that I ever smile much, but I felt like I cracked a smile and said, 'Hey, we would have maybe taken this two hours ago. It's a one-point game and there's [14:53] to go.'

"I said, 'Big deal. We come down, we score, and we're up.' "

There were 16 lead changes and four ties in the second half before the Razorbacks improved to 4-0 against ranked teams this season, including a 65-58 victory at No. 12 LSU.

"If you're playing ranked teams, and you go .500, sometimes that's pretty good," Musselman said. "They're not satisfied. They have a lot of belief in themselves as a group.

"Otherwise, you can't win like that against ranked teams. They're not just ranked teams. You're talking about teams that are highly, highly ranked."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 23-6, 12-4 SEC; Kentucky 23-6, 12-4

STARS Arkansas senior guards JD Notae (30 points, 8 assists) and Stanley Umude (13 points, 6 rebounds) and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (16 points, 12 rebounds). Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe (30 points, 18 rebounds) and junior guard Sahvir Wheeler (14 points, 5 assists).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks hit 14 of 17 free throws to 9 of 13 by the Wildcats













