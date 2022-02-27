No catching 75-1 Un Ojo in Rebel

HOT SPRINGS -- A one-eyed long, long, long shot won the $1 million Grade II 1 1/16th-mile Rebel Stakes for 3-year-old horses to become a virtual lock for a place in the Grade I Kentucky Derby's 20-stall starting gate.

The odds-on favorite finished sixth with both eyes in place.

Cypress Creek Equine's Un Ojo, ridden by Ramon Vazquez and trained by Ricky Courville, won the Rebel Stakes in 1:45.69 at 75-1 as slushy rain fell from a 34-degree, dark gray sky on a fast track before an estimated crowd of 31,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"I knew we would win at the eighth pole," Vazquez said.

Aaron Sones' Ethereal Road, ridden by Luis Contreras from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, finished 1/2 length back in second, a nose in front of third-place Barber Road, ridden by Reylu Gutierrez and trained by John Ortiz. James Rogers' and Michael Robinson's Kavod, ridden by Francisco Arrieta and trained by Chris Hartman, was fourth, 1 3/4 lengths behind the winner.

Newgrange, the 4-5 favorite from the southern California stable of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, finished sixth in the field of 11, 4 1/4 lengths behind the winner.

Un Ojo has spent his brief career in an exchange program between Courville and trainer Tony Dutrow, who shipped the Rebel winner from Aqueduct on Monday to the Copper Crown training center in Opelousas, La.

Courville watched the Rebel on his cell phone as he made the two-hour drive to Opelousas from Delta Downs in Vinton, La.

"Gosh, I feel bad for Tony," Courville said. "The owners kind of decided [on the Rebel] I think Tony wanted to keep him up there for the [Derby-qualifying Gotham Stakes], but they wanted to not go back to a one-turn mile and Kevin [Moody of Cypress Creek Equine] wanted to send him down here and take a shot at the money. He kept saying, 'Two turns is going to be better for us.' "

Un Ojo lost his left eye as a yearling. Courville said he struggled in company until he was gelded.

Past performances indicated four potential Rebel pacesetters, including Kavod and Newgrange. Kavod led Oaklawn's Grade III 1 1/16th Southwest Stakes from the start until the stretch call on Jan. 29. He maintained his position until Newgrange hurried past to take the lead 20 yards short of the 1/16th pole. Newgrange, who started the Rebel from the gate's second stall just outside of Kavod on the rail, led the Grade III 1-mile Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park from gate to wire, four weeks before his win in the Southwest.

In the Rebel, Kavod led from the gate through the opening quarter-mile in 23.42. Newgrange was two lengths back in second. The winner was in fourth, 3 1/2 lengths back and half a length in front of fifth-place Ethereal Road, who started at 15-1.

A $2 win ticket on Un Ojo paid $152.80. A $1 exacta with Un Ojo over Ethereal Road paid $708.20.

Kavod's lead remained intact through the half-mile in 48.86 and three-quarters in 1:14.30, at which point he led Newgrange by one length. Newgrange was another length in front of Un Ojo in third. Ethereal Road was fourth, 2 1/2 lengths behind Kavod.

Ethereal Road had taken the lead by the stretch call, 1/8th of a mile from the wire. Kavod was in second, 1/2 length back and 1/2 length in front of third-place Un Ojo. Barber Road was in fourth, 3 1/2 lengths behind the leader and 1/2 length in front of Newgrange in fifth.

Newgrange had apparently thrown in the figurative soggy, cold towel.

"I could tell he just didn't have it when those other horses took off," Baffert said. "You know, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Today was not his day, but he came back well. We'll ship him back to California and figure something out with him."

Un Ojo, a son of Laoban, dug into the deep, heavy track -- described by Lukas as peanut-buttery -- to his upset win. Barber Road also accelerated relative to the others to his third-place finish. Kavod's fourth-place finish was his third-consecutive in Oaklawn's four-race Derby qualifying series.

"He ran fourth," Hartman said. "That's my first thought. That's about the best he could do, I guess. Fourth, fourth, fourth. [We didn't find that extra 16th of a mile], but he ran a hell of a race. He was in the race until they squeezed him late."

Kavod was put in tight by Ethereal Road late. An objection was filed by Arrieta, but track stewards ruled the contact was inadequate to have altered the order of finish.

Lukas, who also trains 3-year-old filly Secret Oath, the winner of the Grade III Honeybee Stakes earlier in the day, seemed delighted by Ethereal Road's performance.

"We now leave this race with a really nice prospect for the races moving forward," Lukas said.

Ortiz also spoke highly of Barber Road's effort.

"We are really proud of the way he ran today under these conditions," Ortiz said.