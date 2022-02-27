Obituaries

BELLA VISTA -- Richard Lynn Brown, Jr. passed from this life to his eternal home on February 23, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born in Hoot Owl Holler, near Gravette, Ark., on May 7, 1934, to view the full obituary please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

BELLA VISTA -- Marcia Roumayne McKenney died February 17, 2022. She was born August 12, 1925 in Polk, Neb. Her parents were Sterling and Violet (Gustafson) Nelson. Marcia attended public schools in York and Stromsburg, Neb., graduating from high school in Auburn, Neb. in 1943.

She married Melvin (Mac) McKenney January 22, 1944 in Emporia, Va., where he was stationed with the US Army during WWII. Following the war, Mac completed his education at the University of Nebraska and the couple lived in Franklin, Plattsmouth, and Nebraska City, Neb.; Rapid City and Vermillion, South Dakota; and Dodge City and Topeka, Kan. Wherever they lived Marcia was an active volunteer and tireless church worker.

They moved to Bella Vista in October, 1985. Marcia was a member of Bella Vista Community Church where she served on several boards and held several offices. She was a Stephen Minister and a Stephen leader. She volunteered at Northwest Medical Center and the Bella Vista Library.

Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters, Marlene Glen and Dolores Humphrey, her brother, Gary Nelson, her daughters, Susan McKenney, Karen Akin, and Elizabeth Wedding, and her son-in-law Jay Wedding.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Barbara) McKenney of Albert Lea, Minn.; daughter, Kay McKenney of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren: Amy Ahmed, Cathleen Musser, Brian (Sarah) McKenney, Nathan (Laura) McKenney, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held this spring at Bella Vista Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, Ark., 72714 or the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark., 72714. Arrangements are under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville. www.CallisonLoughFH.com.

ROGERS -- Richard W. Miles, M.D., 80, of Rogers, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.

Dr. Miles was born July 8, 1941, in Searcy, Ark., the only child of the late Ransom Calhoun (R.C.) and Gladys Cain Miles. He spent his childhood in Harrison, Ark., graduating from Harrison High School in 1959. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After early acceptance, Dr. Miles attended the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, graduating with an M.D. in 1966. Dr. Miles served as a general medical officer in the Air Force at Tachikawa AFB, Japan from 1967 until 1970. He joined the Rogers Medical Center in 1970. In 1978, he founded the Rogers Diagnostic Clinic. He also served with the Veterans Administration in Leavenworth, Kan., where he trained Internal Medicine residents from University of Kansas School of Medicine and later practiced at Freeman Medical Center in Joplin, Missouri. He returned to Northwest Arkansas in 1998, serving as Certified Medical Director to several nursing homes, and he authored several articles focusing on treating patients in this environment.

Dr. Miles married Carol Dewar-Wilson December 17, 1965 in Little Rock, Ark. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 56 years; sons: Richard W. Miles, Jr. (Jay), Rogers, John D. Miles, (Susan), Lee's Summit, Mo., and Jeff P. Miles, (Barbara), Little Flock, Ark.; grandsons, Alex, James, and Johnny Miles; and granddaughter, Sophie Miles.

Dr. Miles once referred to himself as "at best, an 18-handicap golfer but a scratch bass fisherman." He enjoyed fishing at his cabin on Table Rock Lake and golfing trips with family and close friends. His notorious sense of MIS-direction was particularly helpful when driving on the opposite side of the road in Ireland and Scotland. He was proud of his black and white photography of Japan and the vanishing rural landscapes in Arkansas.

Memorials are suggested to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, 1378 June Self Drive, Bethel Heights, Ark., 72764 or to Rogers Firefighters, Inc., a nonprofit recognizing achievements of local firefighters, 201 N. 1st Street, Rogers, Ark., 72756.

The family wishes to thank the Rogers Fire Department for their professionalism and courtesy during the last weeks of Dr. Miles' life. Arrangements by Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfuneral.com.

ROGERS -- Betty Virginia Lea Ozbun, 93, of Rogers passed away February 23, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born August 2, 1928 in Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Lutie Lea; two brothers, Charles Lea and Guy Blood; one sister, Wanda Lea, and one daughter, Sharon Ozbun, all of Rogers. Survivors include three daughters: Carol Beaman of Rogers, Connie Briggler (Ronnie) of Conway, Kathie Bradley (David) of Rogers, and son-in-law Fred Beaman of Rogers; six grandchildren, Tim Beaman (Julie) of Rogers, Terrye Cook (Daryl) of Rogers, Brandi Brooks (Jody) of Rogers, Karen Cuevas (Seth) of Springdale, Edward Briggler (Siri) of Conway, and Sharon Briggler (Tyler) of Centerton; nine great-grandchildren, Ashley, Erika, Emily, Brynn, Zachary, Jacob, Ollie, Isla, and Ellie; seven great-great-grandchildren: Ayden, Hali, Wyatt, Waylon, Cailyn, Laikyn, and Madelyn. She was a longtime member of Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. She worked at Daisy for 33 years. Her passion was her family and volunteering at the church to help with whatever she could. She loved cooking and making pies for family and friends. She loved working in her yard with flowers. She loved to watch the Razorbacks, especially basketball. She loved her cat, Pearl. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rogers First Church of the Nazarene, 4911 West Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers, Ark., 72758. Pallbearers: Ronnie Briggler, David Bradley, Tim Beaman, Jody Brooks, Edward Briggler, Zachary Brooks, Jacob Brooks. Visitation will be at Rollins Funeral home on Tuesday, March 1 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral will be at Rogers First Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. www.RollinsFuneral.com.

ROGERS -- James Smitson, 90, of Rogers, passed away February 9, 2022. Born April 2, 1931, in Peru, Ind., the son of Lewis R. and Anna M. Heiny Smitson. He was an avid golfer and served in the Army.

Survived by his companion, Iris Rorwick.

Memorial services: 10:30 -11:30 Saturday; March 5, 2022. Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

SPRINGDALE -- Teddy (Ted) Gene Morrison, 81, husband, Daddy, Papa, and beloved family member and friend to many, entered the arms of his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2022. Ted was a resident of Springdale, Ark., owner of Ted Morrison Homes, and a long time member and Trustee of Calvary Baptist Church in Springdale. Ted was born to Bartley and Faye Morrison on August 22nd, 1940 in Vienna, Illinois, the third of five children. As a boy Ted grew up in the beautiful Ozarks spending many hours at the creek with his cousins swinging on grapevines, having rock wars, and spending evenings with his family telling stories of the day. Ted graduated from Marshall High School in 1959 and shortly after he married the love of his life, Jo Ann (Cypert) Morrison in 1960. They had three beautiful children, Randy, Steve and Nandra Kay. Ted had a positive, engaging personality and was loved by anyone who knew him. He exemplified a servant's heart, caring for his family through hard work and giving to those in need. He was a lifelong supporter of his local church and international missions. He loved going on adventures with his beloved Jo, his children, and grandchildren. Spending time cooking over a campfire or relaxing on a beach were his favorites. He had a sharp wit and his skill at dominos could not be matched. Ted built a hugely successful custom home business that employed dozens and constructed many numerous family homes in Northwest Arkansas. Ted's greatest accomplishment, by far, was being the best husband, Daddy, and Papa in the world. In Teds' latter years, he battled dementia and although the disease took much from him, it never weakened his faith. The family was again reminded of the promises of God, when shortly after his passing we found a handwritten verse in his wallet that said "by His stripes we are healed (Isaiah 53:5)." Ted spent his final weeks surrounded in love by family and friends. Ted left this life as he lived it, loving his family and loving Jesus. We know that as he entered the pearly gates of heaven that Jesus said " Well done, my good and faithful servant."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bartley and Faye Morrison; his brothers Leroy and Jackie; his in-laws Vernon and Famie Cypert; his sister-in law Sara Cypert and his beloved grandson, Eric Lee Morrison-- whom we know met him at the gate with a snickers candy bar and a hug. Ted is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Cypert Morrison. His three children, "the greatest joy of [his] life": son Randy Morrison and wife Linda, son Steve Morrison and wife Beverly, and daughter Nandra Kay Morrison Campbell and husband Michael. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amy Sharum-Morrison (wife of Eric Morrison), and son Henry, Alexandra Fitzgerald, husband Robert, and sons Morrison and Theodore, Anna Morrison, Grace Ann Morrison and husband Christian Cummings, John Morrison, Benjamin Campbell, and William Campbell. He is also survived by his sister JoAnn Reed and husband Gene, his brother Jim Morrison and wife Nanci, his brother-in-law Bob Cypert, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Ted wanted to be remembered as a man of integrity, a man that loved God and loved his family very much. He leaves a great legacy of the importance of loving and serving God and your family. We should all strive to continue his legacy by living a life half as well as Ted. He exemplified the verse Joshua 24:15 " as for me and my house we will serve the Lord." And, because of Ted's great faith, we know that all those who love and serve God will have a glad reunion with Ted one day.

In celebration of the legacy of Ted Morrison, visitation will be on Monday, February 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Springdale, Ark. Please join us in wearing his favorite color, red, for the Arkansas Razorbacks. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist church in Springdale, and a graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, Ted's family has requested that his love for international missions be continued in support of church building in the slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Please designate contributions to " Kenya Mission Project in Memory of Ted Morrison." Donations can be mailed to Calvary Baptist Church at 1000 N. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, Ark., 72762 or by donating online through First Church Springdale at: https://www.firstchurchspringdale.org/giving/, by selecting One-time giving, and special offering.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

