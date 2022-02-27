BASEBALL

Sides still at odds

Major League Baseball negotiations moved to the verge of a breakdown after taking several steps forward Saturday, leaving less than two days until management’s deadline for an agreement to salvage opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. While the sides moved toward each other on some topics as they negotiated for the sixth consecutive day, they remained far apart on the biggest economic issues: luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the new pre-arbitration bonus pool. Players were angered by the state of negotiations and would not commit to meeting again today, saying they were discussing their next move. MLB says if there is not an agreement by the end of Monday, it would start canceling regular-season games because there will not be enough training time to play a full schedule. Players have not said whether they agree to that as a deadline and could make due with a shorter spring training.

Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time. The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets. Still, there was progress that saw the sides align on some issues. Teams agreed for the first time to credit a full year of major league service to players who finish first or second in Rookie of the Year voting in each league by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, as long as they are among the top 100 prospects and did not spend the full season on the big league roster. The sides also agreed that the proposed lottery in the annual amateur draft would be for the first six selections. While the union thought it was on the verge of an agreement on that topic Friday, teams angered the union by linking that to players agreeing to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 14, rather the 12 the union prefers. The players moved toward MLB on salary arbitration, cutting from 75% to 35% for those who would be eligible from the group with at least two seasons of service but less than three. Management says it will not move from 22% the cutoff since 2013.

GOLF

Berger in control at Honda

Daniel Berger wasn’t flawless. He just kept avoiding big problems, which almost nobody has managed to do at PGA National this week. That’s why he remains the leader of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Berger started with a three-shot lead and ended with a five-shot advantage, after his round of 1-under 69 moved him 18 holes away from winning a tournament a 15-minute drive from his home. Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader Kurt Kitayama (71) were tied for second at 6 under. Only 13 of the 73 players who made the cut shot below par Saturday. Nobody went low, and unless Berger starts making many mistakes, somebody is going to have to today in order to deny him a fifth PGA Tour victory. Lowry had the day’s best round — and that was just 3 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot an 80 on Saturday and stands at 12-over 222 for the tournament.

Good putting saves Jimenez

Miguel Angel Jimenez pulled his penultimate drive of the day into the water and still saved par. The next drive stopped so close to the water he couldn’t take a regular stance, leading to a bogey. Jimenez’s driver may have let him down late, but his putter was working all day, putting the Spaniard in position to win for the second time in three PGA Tour Champions starts this season. Jimenez overcame the errant drives on the final two holes to shoot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz. Jimenez shared the first-round lead with Jeff Sluman after a 66 and had a three-shot lead as he headed to the 17th tee. The 58-year-old managed to save par after hitting into the water on the par-5 hole, but closed with a bogey after nearly hitting into the water on the par-4 18th. He was 11 under. Sluman shot 69 to reach 9 under in his bid to win on the senior circuit for the first time since 2014. Jerry Kelly also was two shots back after a 67, with Gene Sauers (68) and Woody Austin (69) at 8 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 on Saturday and is at 2-over 146. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) turned in a 71 on Saturday and is at 5-over 149. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 74 on Saturday and is at 8-over 152.

MOTOR SPORTS

Custer first in Xfinity

Cole Custer persevered through four late restarts to win a protracted NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Fontana, Calif., on Saturday night, claiming the title at his home track for the second time. Custer comfortably held off Noah Gragson and Trevor Bayne in triple overtime after the final restart. Custer earned his 10th Xfinity Series victory in his SS-Green Light Racing Ford on the same track where he earned his third in 2019. Auto Club Speedway was forced to turn on its seldom-used lights for the finish because of a 23-minute red flag stoppage in double overtime.