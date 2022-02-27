100 years ago

Feb. 27, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- The man who walked into the washroom on the first floor of the Garland County Courthouse yesterday afternoon and swallowed a quantity of carbolic acid, dying a few minutes afterward, today was identified as Frank Mealius, a photographer. ... Mealius operated a little studio here several years ago, but disappeared. He had no family. In November he came back and said that for about two years he had been in Memphis, had conducted a business near the city park and had gone into a partnership that turned out bad, and that his health was failing. It is believed that ill health prompted him to end his life.

50 years ago

Feb. 27, 1972

SEARCY -- Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" will be presented by a professional troupe Tuesday in the Harding College auditorium. The National Players of Washington, oldest touring theatrical repertory company in the United States, will present the comedy classic. A cast of 15 will perform the play in the setting of Italy of today. When Shakespeare based his shrew in the England and Italy of his day, he was updating versions -- that scholars maintain -- went back to Noah.

25 years ago

Feb. 27, 1997

• Gov. Mike Huckabee has awarded $150,000 in grants to a statewide space education program. The Arkansas Space Grant Consortium comprises 13 four-year universities and colleges throughout the state. ... The consortium's mission is to educate faculty, undergraduate and graduate students about aerospace fundamentals, research programs and opportunities offered by NASA and the aerospace industry. The consortium was founded in March 1991 and has awarded 539 grants for research, fellowships, guest lecturers and programs in elementary schools and colleges.

10 years ago

Feb. 27, 2012

• Guest speakers will read aloud Saturday at Hobbs State Park Conservation Area from a book written in 1949. The park and the Friends of Hobbs will celebrate the contributions of influential environmentalist Aldo Leopold (1887-1948), author of A Sand County Almanac. ... Leopold was an influential forester and professor of wildlife management. In addition to the popular Almanac, which was published after his death, "he wrote one of the first wildlife management textbooks in our country," Assistant Park Superintendent Jay Schneider says. ... The Almanac is a collection of essays that describes land around Leopold's home in Wisconsin and introduces his concept of a "land ethic" -- that people are responsible for the health of the land they inhabit. "He even died fighting a prairie fire on his neighbor's property," Schneider says. ... At 2:30 p.m. the park will show the documentary film "Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time."