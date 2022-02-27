Ozarks Society float to commemorate Buffalo River’s 50th anniversary

CELEBRATING THE BUFFALO: Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Buffalo National River, and the Ozark Society is planning to celebrate.

The group will hold a pair of 50th anniversary hikes and a paddling trip, all beginning at the Low Water Bridge in Ponca at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. It will likely be chilly so anyone planning to participate, especially those eager to paddle the river, is urged to check ozarksociety.net for details and contact information.

"March 1 is pushing the envelope in terms of comfortable floats," says society president David Peterson. "But the people doing the float on Tuesday will be in rafts, which are not likely to tip over."

With all the recent precipitation the hikes have the potential to offer some stellar Ozarks sights, Peterson says.

"The waterfalls will really be running March 1. It will be a spectacular time to be there."

A multiday float trip celebrating the anniversary -- and one that will take place in a more paddling-friendly season -- is scheduled for June 13-18 from Grinder's Ferry to Riley's Station on the White River, Peterson says. Registration information is available at the society's website.

The Buffalo, one of the last free-flowing rivers in the lower 48 states, is an Arkansas treasure. On March 1, 1972, it became America's first national river after a law signed by President Richard Nixon placed it under the protection of the National Park Service. In 2020, the park service estimated that 1.5 million people visited the Buffalo National River and spent $66.3 million in communities near the park.

The park includes 135 miles of the 152-mile-long river and flows through Newton, Searcy, Marion and Baxter counties. It's also home to more than 130 miles of hiking trails. Its unfettered view of the night sky caused it to be designated in 2019 as the first International Dark Sky Park in Arkansas by the nonprofit International Dark-Sky Association.

The Ozark Society has been involved with the Buffalo since 1962, when it was formed by Dr. Neil Compton of Bentonville and others to prevent the damming of the river by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"Society founders, working with Sen. J.W. Fulbright, helped get the National Park Service to survey the Buffalo River area and then began to campaign for the creation of the Buffalo National River as an alternative to the dams," according to the group's website.

"I look back at the 10-year battle to save the river from being dammed and it becoming the first national river," says Peterson. "Everyone grouped together and it became a national cause. The Buffalo National River is a symbol of what can go right when people get together and do something."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com