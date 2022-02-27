Panel to press Trump Jr.’s fiancee to testify

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said it would compel Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr., to testify after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with the panel.

Guilfoyle, a television personality, met virtually with the committee's staff investigators Friday after she provided documents that the committee described as "germane" to its inquiry. But she cut off the questioning after learning that members of the committee -- including Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel's top Republican -- were participating in the session, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke about the confidential interview on the condition of anonymity.

Members of the committee routinely take part in the interviews of high-profile witnesses.

Guilfoyle's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said that when he asked for a break to address the issue of the members' attendance, the panel leaked the incident to reporters. Guilfoyle then refused to continue.

Tacopina accused the panel of attempting to "sandbag" Guilfoyle and of using her participation in the inquiry as a "political weapon" against former President Donald Trump.

"Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good-faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence," Guilfoyle's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said in a statement after the interview. "However, upon Ms. Guilfoyle's attendance, the committee revealed its untrustworthiness, as members notorious for leaking information appeared."

A spokesperson for the committee denied that the panel leaked the information, adding that Guilfoyle's refusal to cooperate had left it with no choice but to use its subpoena power to force her to testify.

"The select committee had hoped she would do as dozens of other witnesses have done: participate in a voluntary transcribed interview with staff and committee members," said Tim Mulvey, the spokesperson. "Ms. Guilfoyle has now declined to do so, forcing the select committee to compel her testimony at an upcoming deposition."

Guilfoyle has said she raised millions of dollars to help fund the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was seen dancing in a backstage area to the Laura Branigan song "Gloria" before the assault.

Her lawyer denied that she had anything to do with the violence that broke out.

"They can do what they're going to do," Tacopina said of the committee's threat of a subpoena. "Obviously, trust has gone out the window. At the end of day, Kimberly has done nothing wrong."

The committee has interviewed more than 550 witnesses but has debated internally about how aggressive to be in pursuing members of the former president's family.

The panel subpoenaed phone records from Guilfoyle and Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's sons, but has opted for a lengthy process of negotiations for the voluntary testimony of Ivanka Trump, the former president's eldest daughter, who advised him in the White House.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump said last week that she was "in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview."

On Friday, the panel also heard testimony from two Georgia Republicans who were involved in the plan to use slates of "alternate electors" in key states won by Joe Biden to try to keep Trump in office.

David Shafer, the state party chairman, and Shawn Still, the former party secretary, told the panel that they put their names forward as pro-Trump electors in consultation with the Trump campaign, according to their lawyer.

Bob Driscoll, a lawyer for both witnesses, argued in a statement that the men had done nothing wrong and were acting only "provisionally" to "protect a remedy in the event President Trump ultimately succeeded."

"There was nothing secret or surreptitious about the meeting," Driscoll said, adding that the pro-Trump electors voted in public on Dec. 14, 2020, with the media in attendance.

The committee says the Georgia Republicans then sent to Congress a "Certificate of the Votes," which was used as a justification to try to delay or block the certification of the election for Biden during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.