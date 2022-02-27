Patents awarded to Arkansans Feb. 22, 2022

Patent 11,252,979 B2. Auger Dip Apparatus for Applying Antimicrobial Solution. Issued to Justin Massey of North Little Rock and Tim Yeaman of Russell-ville. Assigned to Safe Foods Corp. of North Little Rock.

Patent 11,253,968 B2. Adjustable Sharpener. Issued to Louis Chalfant of Hot Springs and Ricky L. Dukes of Knoxville, Tenn. Filed by Smith’s Consumer Products Inc. of Hot Springs.

Patent 11,254,513 B2. Conveyor and Logic Systems to Return, Balance, and Buffer Processed or Empty Totes. Issued to Nicholas O. Thomas and Mustafa A. Harcar, both of Centerton; Jason Scott Coyle of Rogers, and Jessica L. Solana of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,254,519 B1. Vehicle Waste Disposal System. Issued to Garry Harris of Lonoke.

Patent 11,254,883 B2. Method and System for Treating Renewable Feed-stocks. Issued to Michael D. Ackerson and Michael Steven Byars, both of Fayetteville; Kyle Ackerson of Prairie Grove, and John Coleman of Lowell. Assigned to Duke Technologies LLC of Fayetteville.

Patent 11,255,783 B2. Systems and Processes for Early Detection of Biological Ammonia Oxidation in Water Using Fluorometry. Issued to Julian Fairey, Thien Duc Do and Ashley Pifer, all of Fayetteville, and David Wahman of Cincinnati, Ohio. Assigned to Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas and the United States of America, as represented by the Administrator of U.S. Environmental Protection, Washington, D.C.

Patent 11,257,016 B2. Apparatus and Method of Identifying an Overstated Perpetual Inventory in a Retail Space. Issued to Matthew A. Jones and Rahul Tripathi, both of Bentonville, Robert J. Taylor of Rogers, and Roger Snelgrove of Fayetteville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,258,242 B2. Modular Conduit Cable Management Assembly. Issued to Luis Campos of North Little Rock. Assigned to BL United LLC of North Little Rock.

Patent D944,233 S. Utility Hex Pole. Issued to Trey L. Fleming and Ricky L. Halbert II, both of Little Rock.