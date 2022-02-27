People in U.S. fret for Ukrainian kin

The Rev. Myron Myronyuk stayed up all night at home in Pennsylvania as his twin brother tried to flee Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, only to turn back because the road was choked with traffic. Myronyuk's in-laws, also in Ukraine, told him that they couldn't get basic items such as bread and milk.

There was little Myronyuk could do but pray that his loved ones would survive the Russian invasion.

Ukrainians in America have been left to worry as the battle unfolds half a world away. For now, they are trying to donate money and supplies, seeking advice from immigration attorneys about how to get family members to the U.S., and pleading for world leaders to intervene more forcefully.

"I say, 'We're praying for you, we wish you to be safe, go to a safe place,'" said Myronyuk, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton, Pa.

"We have to continue to pray and ask God for help," he said, but "there's not much else we can do here."

"The worst part is we cannot help them any more. We would send money, but everything is closed," said Chicago resident Hrystyna Klym, who has been in the U.S. for 15 years and has family in Ukraine. Klym volunteers with an organization that has regularly sent clothes, magazines, money and other items to help Ukraine's needy, particularly its wounded soldiers, but she said there's no way to donate directly now.

At Ukrainian Village Food & Deli in the Cleveland suburbs, Mila Radeva, 39, said her father had taken shelter in his basement near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa as explosions rocked the area.

"A lot of people are going to die," said Radeva, who emigrated to the U.S. 20 years ago. Asked if her father and other relatives might flee to another country, she said, "There's no place for them to run."

Ekaterina Mouratova, a Miami immigration attorney, said Thursday was "a crazy day," with phone calls and emails from Ukrainians and Russians seeking refuge in the United States. Ukrainians hope to flee Russian troops, while Russians worry that they may get drafted or have bank accounts frozen during wartime.

Mouratova offered little encouragement, predicting that Poland would be a far more realistic possibility for escape.

"There is no effective legal mechanism to bring people here," she said.

Ukrainians could flee their country, fly to Mexico from Europe as tourists, and enter the U.S. by land to claim asylum, as a growing number of Russians have done over the past year, Mouratova said. Fleeing war, however, is not considered legal grounds for asylum.

Ukrainians could also be eligible for refugee resettlement -- up to 125,000 can be accepted in the U.S. this year after being approved abroad -- but processing has been slow as U.S. authorities focus on Afghans seeking to flee Taliban rule.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. was prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees, "but we certainly expect that most if not the majority will want to go to Europe and neighboring countries."

Chicago immigration attorney Natalia Blauvelt, who also fielded calls from Ukrainian clients, potential clients and friends, said they are "absolutely devastated, extremely sad. ... They are panicking because of what is happening in Ukraine, and many of them don't know what to do and help their relatives."

More than 1 million people in the U.S. report Ukrainian ancestry, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with sizable populations in New York City; Chicago; Seattle; Sacramento, Calif.; and Los Angeles.

In Philadelphia, the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee -- formed in World War II to help resettle Ukrainian refugees -- readied a container packed with clothing, diapers, wheelchairs, medical supplies and personal hygiene items. Donations increased over the past several weeks as Russia massed its military on Ukraine's doorstep, according to Executive Director Motrja Watters.

The group plans to send the container to Ukraine, or to Poland if Russia blocks humanitarian aid. Watters, whose parents were born in Ukraine, said relief groups are coordinating their response so aid is delivered as effectively as possible.

"Everybody's trying to get a grip on the how and where the needs are in Ukraine," she said. "We're working around the clock. ... There are so many people already injured, families already split up, and those are the people we need to help right now."

Information for this article was contributed by Don Babwin, Sophia Tareen, Mark Gillispie, Gene Johnson and Deepti Hajela of The Associated Press.