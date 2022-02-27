Gulf Coast Conference Basketball tournament





WOMEN

PHILANDER SMITH 63,

DILLARD 51

The Philander Smith College women (21-5) overcame a 33-27 first-half deficit to beat Dillard (8-16) in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Mims Gymnasium in Little Rock.

Three Panthers led the way, as Dasia Turner and Rakia Lane both had 15 points each, and De'vena Smith added 13. Turner had a double-double, also grabbing 13 rebounds.

Philander Smith will play Rust in the tournament final at 2 p.m. today.

MEN

PHILANDER SMITH 61,

DILLARD 60

Philander Smith College (14-4) defeated Dillard (7-16) in a down-to-the-wire affair Saturday to claim its spot in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament final today at Mims Gymnasium in Little Rock.

Down 60-58 with 25 seconds remaining, Jakorey Thomas hit a three-pointer to pull the Panthers ahead 61-60. Thomas finished with a team-high 20 points and Evan Council had 19 for the Panthers.

Philander Smith plays Tougaloo int he tournament championship game at 4:30 p.m. today.

GULF COAST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Today’s finals

All times Central

MEN

Philander Smith vs. Tougaloo, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Philander Smith vs. Rust, 2 p.m.

NOTE All games played at Mims Gymnasium on the Philander Smith campus in Little Rock.







