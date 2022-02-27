Pilots of the airwaves

We all hustle--some ostentatiously like Pete Rose, others who glide like Joe DiMaggio. But if you're not hustling, you're not trying.

I do not think my friend Danny-Joe Crofford would object to me calling him a hustler; he often has things to promote and is not shy about promoting them. At times I can be useful to him. Such is the nature of the business we have chosen.

So when I returned his call recently, I wasn't surprised he had an event he wanted to talk about, "An Evening with the Legends of Radio--Live and Unscripted" with broadcasters Bob Robbins, Craig O'Neill, "Broadway" Joe Booker and "Outlaw" Tommy Smith on the stage of Ron Robinson Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday as a fundraiser for the Central Arkansas Library System.

DJC wanted to know if I could help promote the show.

What's in it for me? I wanted to know, but didn't say that aloud. I did tell him he should have me moderate the panel, rather than doing it himself.

"You have been unreachable until now," he texted back. That's a fair point.

Anyway, this summit meeting of the old radio heads (O'Neill has probably been on TV longer now than he was on radio; I'd research that if I was going to moderate) is a cool idea. And it might have enough juice to draw a good crowd, even with $100 tickets. (To reserve a seat or for more information, visit RonRobinsonTheater.org or contact Big John Miller, CALS entertainment coordinator, at 501-320-5728 or jmiller@cals.org.)

I hope so anyway. All those guys are titans.

One of the things you realize when you get a little life behind you is that nothing lasts for very long. Radio is barely 100 years old; you can mark it from Nov. 2, 1920, when Westinghouse Co. set up a small radio station on the roof of its factory in Pittsburgh.

At 8 p.m. Eastern time, the station began broadcasting the returns of the Warren G. Harding-James M. Cox presidential election. For just over four hours, station KDKA stayed on the air, relaying information it received by telephone from the newsroom of the Pittsburgh Post.

When the station signed off, a handful of listeners in the Pittsburgh area (many of whom were Westinghouse employees who'd been given new crystal sets specifically for the occasion) knew that Harding had won the election with a landslide 404 electoral votes. They didn't have to wait for the morning newspaper.

Westinghouse's plan was simple; the broadcast was designed to create demand for the new radio sets it had just begun to manufacture. At first the station broadcast for an hour a day, beginning at 8:30 p.m., but soon it expanded its schedule, covering church services, prize fights and a speech by then-Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover.

Within months, Westinghouse set up similar stations on the roofs of its factories in Newark, N.J., and East Springfield, Mass. Almost immediately, 800 broadcast outlets erupted, a number that settled back to about 600 by the end of the decade.

Yet not even the Depression could slow the growth of the new medium--by 1936, fully 60 percent of American homes owned store-bought radios (and a good many more built their own). The same year, surveys showed that the average American spent four hours a day listening to radio.

For those of us born in the 1950s or later, it is difficult to imagine the popularity of radio in the pre-television years. From the 1920s through the 1940s, radio broadcasts were an integral part of the shared American cultural experience. We've seen photographs of families huddled around the substantial piece of furniture that was the radio; we've heard about the panic caused by Orson Welles' adaptation of "The War of the Worlds."

I got involved with radio about 1965, listening to Chick Hearn and Hot Rod Hundley describe Elgin Baylor's acrobatic reverse layups and Jerry West's pull-up jumpers on KLAC 570 AM, Vin Sculley call Sandy Koufax's no-hitters on KFI 640 AM, and the Real Don Steele run down the Top 40 on KHJ Boss Radio 930 AM. (I defend my heliocentric version of radio history by invoking the spirit of the late Pat Lynch, who once summed up the history of radio by saying, "Marconi invented it and I decided to talk on it.")

Like a lot of people in my business, I have dabbled in radio over the years, maybe because it's one of the few professions that typically pays less than print journalism. My very first media job was a radio job--I had an FCC license (in those days you had to have a license to be on the radio) and did a little fill-in on-air work in high school. (My law school roommate was Marty Johnson, who started doing on-air work at 16; he was one of the heavy hitters at Shreveport's top-rated KEEL-71 AM at 17 and KEEL's music director as a 20-year-old college student.)

I never attended Centenary College, but because I was in a band with the station's student program director I had a show on its radio station for a while; believe I became the first person in Louisiana to play a Van Halen song on the radio.

Even after I got my first newspaper job as the sports editor of The Jennings (La.) Daily News, I had a side gig doing a Wednesday evening blues show on KJEF AM. (The guy who followed me on-air was Phil Phillips, who wrote and had the original hit with "Sea of Love.")

After I got my first newspaper column, I got a call from a program director who offered me a mid-morning spot on his free-form FM station. Part of his pitch was: "We won't pay you much but you'll be way more famous." He also told me I could bring my own records in and talk about whatever I wanted. And I could charge a "talent fee" for appearances.

After a long talk in which Shreveport Journal managing editor Thomas Mitchell told me I was welcome to try to live off "talent fees" if I liked, I declined the offer. While that decision certainly hamstrung my hopes of one day being feted as a legend of radio, it was probably for the best, since the station changed to a gospel format about six months later.

Everybody knows that radio started changing in the '70s, becoming increasing corporate, with playlists curated and policed by cynical people in suits who treat their stations as utilities instead of a live entertainment medium. Here and there, you'll find the outliers--sports talkers, the Arkansas Rocks crowd, and the poverty row community broadcasters limping bravely along on the left side of the FM dial--but radio is a zombie zone now, largely because the corporations bled all the character out of it.

We're fortunate in this market, because there are still a few characters left; Smith retired at the end of December but the other three legends are still in the game. And, on Saturday, on stage.

Nice hustle, Danny-Joe.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com