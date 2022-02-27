PREP BASKETBALL: Greenwood locks down 5A state tourney berth

GREENWOOD -- The Greenwood senior boys played their way into contention for a Class 5A state-tournament berth with four fourth-quarter rallies during the conference schedule.

Saturday, they needed no such drama to cinch the fourth and final berth from the 5A-West Conference.

Greenwood scored 26 points in the first quarter and put the game away with 26 more in the final quarter for a 69-51 win over Greenbrier at H.B. Stewart.

Greenwood (11-17, 7-7) will play in the state tournament for the first time in four years on at 5:30 p.m. Tournament at Sheridan against 5A-Central champion Little Rock Parkview.

"We know what a monumental task that is, but we're on the bus and we're going," Greenwood Coach Donnie Husband said. "They'd be the favorite 99 times out of 100, but you know one time you might put yourself in position."

Greenwood also finished over the .500 mark in conference play for the first time in four years. The Bulldogs were just 1-13 two years ago.

"Some of these guys played on a 1-13 conference team and played in this game when it meant nothing," Husband said. "To walk out here and win like we did on our home court is a tremendous compliment to them and their hard work. Each and every one of the 18 that's stuck it and lived through the bad times, they kept working and believing in what we were doing. Today is a culmination of that."

Senior Sam Forbus was one of those on that one-win team as a sophomore. On Saturday, he scored 15 points in the first quarter with a conventional three-point play that put Greenwood up for good at 5-4, and added two long three-pointer.

"I was nervous, but I thought If any game is my best one let's make it this one," Forbus said. "It's such a good feeling. I knew we'd get better, but I didn't think we'd go from a 1-13 team to a state tournament team."

He finished with 26 points, hitting 9-of-16 from the floor, and had 5 rebounds. Senior Jay Wright hadh 10 points with a three-pointer that capped the first quarter with a 26-11 lead.

"He was prepared to play," Husband said. "Sam was really good to start with, and Jay hit some big shots. That's what you've got to have in that situation."

Up 15-11, the Bulldogs scored 11 points in the final 89 seconds of the opening quarter, capped by consecutive threes by Aiden Kennon, Forbus and Wright.

"It was like we'd been pent up and waiting after being at home for two days and trying to get here," Husband said. "Obviously a big part of it was getting off to such a great start. We had confidence."

Greenbrier (14-13, 5-9) was also playing for that final berth and needed a two-point win to offset Greenwood's 44-43 win at Greenbrier in January.

The Panthers closed to within 33-27 at the half and within 35-31 with 3:41 left in the third quarter.

"I thought we got tentative," Husband said. "We're not used to playing with that kind of lead. Third quarter, we started slow but after that we got going."

Forbus had two free throws and hit a mid-range jumper with Peyton Presson adding two free throws and a bucket inside as Greenwood built its lead back to 43-35 to end the third period.

Greenbrier was still within 45-38 when Aiden Kennon grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup followed by a blocked shot by Presson and rebound by Kennon, who fed Forbus for a fast-break layup with 5:44 left for a 49-38 cushion.

"We told them don't fear failure, attack success," Husband said. "We threw that at them today, and it seemed to stick a little bit."

Kennon added 12 points and controlled eight rebounds. Presson had 15 points and seven second-half rebounds with two blocks.

Rece Jones had 12 points for Greenbrier. Jack Rensick added 10.