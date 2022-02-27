Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Rogers Heritage 56, Rogers High 51

Micah Hill hit two free throws with 8.7 seconds left to help the War Eagles secure the season-ending victory over their crosstown rivals.

Hill finished with a game-high 20 points, including three three-pointers, to lead Heritage (8-18, 3-11 6A-West). Carson Simmons also chipped in 10.

Heritage led 28-26 at halftime and erased a nine-point third-quarter deficit for a 41-41 tie after three quarters. The War Eagles scored six straight to grab a 52-45 advantage with three minutes left and held on.

Joel Garner led Rogers with 19 points, while Rex Krout added 12 and Graycen Cash chipped in 10. The Mounties (8-17, 4-10) advance to next week's Class 6A state tournament as the No. 6 seed from the West.

LR Central 81, FS Northside 52

Central secured the 6A-Central's No. 3 seed for the Class 6A state tournament with a rout of Northside during Saturday's game at Little Rock.

The Tigers (16-11, 9-5) owned a 20-14 lead after one quarter and a 48-24 halftime cushion. Central then continued the blowout by outscoring Northside (14-15, 7-7) 24-9 in the fourth quarter.

Pum Savoy had 19 points and Javion Smith 12 for the Grizzlies, who will be the fourth seed from the 6A-Central and will take on Springdale Har-Ber in the opening round of the Class 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest. It will be the first boys game and tip-off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Springdale Har-Ber 72, Fayetteville 69

Cameron Mains had 20 points to lead a trio of Har-Ber players in double figures as the Wildcats rallied in the second half and upended Fayetteville in the regular-season finale for both teams at Springdale.

The Wildcats trailed 28-25 at halftime but pulled within 49-48 after three quarters, then outscored the Bulldogs 24-20 over the final 8 minutes to pull out the win.

Jake Fotenopulos added 17 points and Mack Wright 14 for Har-Ber. Orette Gaines led Fayetteville with 33 points, followed by Landon Glasper with 22.

The Bulldogs will get a first-round bye in the state tournament and will play the winner of Tuesday's game between Har-Ber and Fort Smith Northside.

Bentonville 71, FS Southside 54

Southside didn't have an answer to Bentonville's balanced offensive attack as the Tigers closed out the regular season with a victory at Fort Smith.

Caden Miller and Hayden Shanks each had 15 points to lead Bentonville (19-8, 9-5), whose win allowed the Tigers to clinched the conference's No. 3 seed for the Class 6A State Tournament.

Bentonville had a 30-25 halftime lead, but outscored Southside (7-19, 1-13) 26-13 in the third quarter and stretched its lead out to a 56-38 margin.

Abel Hutchinson added 13 points and Jaylen Lee 10 for the Tigers, who will play Cabot at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday during the opening round of the Class 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest.

Russellville 58, Van Buren 50

The Cyclones finished the game with a 13-5 run in the final seven minutes to clinch the outright 5A-West championship on Saturday.

Russellville (21-7, 13-1) was led by Donyae May, who scored 16 points, and Caleb Carter, who added 12 points.

Van Buren (11-15, 4-10) tied the game at 45-45 with 7:30 left and was led by Drew Brasuell, who scored 18 points, Glavine McDonald, who chipped in 14 points, and Conner Myers, who had 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Russellville led 16-8 after the first quarter and 33-21 at the half before Van Buren had a 22-12 advantage in the third quarter.

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 51, Fayetteville 37

Har-Ber used a 20-3 second-quarter run to pull ahead of Fayetteville and close out the regular season with a victory at home.

The outburst allowed the Lady Wildcats to turn a four-point deficit into a 28-15 halftime cushion. Har-Ber then extended that into a 42-27 lead through three quarters.

Pacious McDaniel had 23 points to lead the Lady Wildcats, who are the 6A-West's top seed and will have a first-round bye in the Class 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest. Caylan Coons, in her final home game at Har-Ber, added 14.

Bentonville 67, FS Southside 43

Jada Brown had 23 points as Bentonville closed out its regular season with a win at Southside.

The Lady Tigers (19-7, 11-3), who extended their win streak to six games, took control of the game early with a 26-9 lead after one quarter and a 42-18 halftime cushion.

Sam Rhuda added 15 points for Bentonville, which is the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West and will get a first-round bye in the Class 6A State Tournament. Dylon McCord led Southside (7-19, 1-13) with 11 points.

Bentonville West 67, Springdale 48

Maysa Willis scored 14 points to lead three West players in double figures as the Lady Wolverines defeated Springdale in Wolverine Arena.

Laynee Tapp added 12, all in the first half, to help West take an early 21-12 lead and extend it to 40-15 at halftime. Savannah Rangel chipped in 11 for the Lady Wolverines.

Aubriana Wilson had 21 points for Springdale, while Carolinda Hudson added 10.

LR Central 50, FS Northside 43

Jordan Marshall scored 22 of Central's 35 points in the second half as the Lady Tigers rallied to upend Northside in Saturday's makeup 6A-Central game at Little Rock.

Northside (21-6, 8-6) led 25-15 at halftime, but Marshall scored 16 in the third quarter alone as Central (18-9, 7-7) pulled with 37-35. The Lady Bears didn't help their cause with only one bucket -- a 3-pointer -- in the fourth quarter and were outscored 15-6.

Marshall finished with 28 to lead the Lady Tigers. Karys Washington had 12 points for Northside, which will play Bentonville West in a first-round Class 6A State Tournament game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Little Rock Southwest.

Rogers Heritage 65, Rogers High 44

Carlee Casteel poured in a game-high 28 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau to help the Lady War Eagles pull away for the win in the regular-season finale.

The Lady War Eagles (18-9, 9-5) finished the first half with a 13-2 run to take control and lead 34-19 at halftime. Heritage cruised from there.

Sophie Sarratt added 15 points, all in the first half, and Easton Kimball added 13. Ava Maner led Rogers (13-14, 7-7) with 16 points.

Heritage secured the No. 3 seed and will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in next week's state tournament. Rogers is the No. 5 seed will play at 4.

Greenwood 75, Greenbrier 51

The Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect run through the 5A-West with a dominating third quarter on Saturday afternoon.

Greenwood (23-4, 14-0) led 15-10 after the first quarter and 36-27 at the half before a 22-2 run in the first six minutes of the third quarter put the game away.

Mady Cartwright scored nine of her game-high 26 points in the third quarter. Anna Trusty eight of her 22 points in the quarter. Cartwright also had 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Trusty had 12 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end, with two steals.

Seniors Megan Gray and Abby Summitt added nine points. Gray had five assists.

Emma Rehm led Greenbrier (14-12, 5-9) with 23 points. McKayla Betts added 17 points. Alex Newman had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Russellville 62, Van Buren 61

The Lady Cyclones clinched the fourth and final berth from the 5A-West in next weeks' state tournament with the win on Saturday.

Van Buren (9-16, 4-10) led 18-15 after a quarter before Russellville (13-13, 7-7) led 31-29 at the half and 46-37 after three quarters. Van Buren had a 24-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn Kannady scored 28 points to lead Van Buren with Holly Ming scoring 14 and Allie Moss 11.