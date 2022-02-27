Rapid acceleration

Mountain Home is a case study in the explosive growth and eventual stagnation of an Arkansas town.

In the 1940 census, 927 people lived here. By 1950, that number had more than doubled to 2,217.

The 1970s were the golden era for Mountain Home as its population more than doubled again from 3,936 to 8,066. Growth slowed a bit in the 1980s, but the gains were still significant--there were 9,027 residents in the 1990 census, 11,012 in 2000, and 12,448 in 2010.

"The fortunes of Mountain Home and the surrounding area dramatically changed in the 1940s and early 1950s with the building of Norfork and Bull Shoals dams," Clement Mulloy writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "These dams were part of a federal project in the White River basin to provide flood control and hydroelectric power. The project, a smaller version of the Tennessee Valley Authority, was also intended to stimulate commerce and industry throughout the region.

"Norfork Dam was completed in 1944, and Bull Shoals Dam was finished in 1951. Both were dedicated July 2, 1952, with President Harry Truman as keynote speaker. Construction of the dams was the most important event in the history of Mountain Home. The town was ideally situated about midway between the two projects. Formerly an isolated rural community with few businesses or paved streets and fewer employment opportunities, Mountain Home suddenly became a boomtown with workers attracted by high-paying government jobs."

As word of the Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes formed by the dams spread throughout the upper Midwest, retirees began arriving. Many were from the Chicago area.

"New businesses were established and houses built," Mulloy writes. "Farms in Baxter County that had been abandoned during the Great Depression were reoccupied, safe from the threat of future flooding. Over the long term, the dams and formation of Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes transformed the area into a tourist and recreational region. One of the largest fish hatcheries in the world at the base of Norfork Dam has produced millions of trout, attracting countless fishermen.

"People vacationed there, taking advantage of excellent fishing, hiking, water sports and scenery in an area that few people knew about before the dams. As the largest community in the county, Mountain Home became the main beneficiary. Beginning in the 1950s and continuing into the 1960s, Mountain Home found a new role as a retirement community. People were attracted to the clean air, low cost of living and relaxed pace of life."

From 2010 until 2020, however, Mountain Home gained only 377 residents. What happened?

For starters, retirement trends changed. Retirees across the country decided not to move to remote areas, choosing instead to live in urban areas or university towns near grandchildren, better health-care facilities, cultural opportunities and fine dining.

At the same time, a number of the facilities that had been built to serve tourists and retirees either closed or failed to modernize.

If you drive through the communities of Bull Shoals and Lakeview on Arkansas 178, you'll pass the state's multimillion-dollar James Gaston Visitor Center, then cross Bull Shoals Dam and see the turn to Gaston's White River Resort, which is among the nation's top trout-fishing resorts.

But you'll also pass abandoned businesses, rusting metal buildings and multifamily developments that look as if they haven't had updates since the 1970s. It can only be described as rural blight. It's certainly not the stuff that attracts 21st-century tourists and retirees.

I'm having lunch on a Tuesday with a group of Mountain Home business and civic leaders at Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. on the courthouse square. This is the type of place that represents the future of Mountain Home rather than outdated fishing camps. Russell Tucker and business partner Chris Gordon spent a year renovating the Baker Building, the city's second-oldest building. It was constructed in the late 1800s and most recently housed a clothing store.

In 2017, Gordon and Tucker began brewing beer at a location on Arkansas 5 in the south part of town. The new facility, which opened last year, was spurred by the creation of the Mountain Home Entertainment District. In 2019, the Arkansas Legislature passed a bill allowing the formation of entertainment districts where outdoor drinking is permitted. Mountain Home was the first city to take advantage of that legislation.

Rapp's Barren was the original name of Mountain Home. The first permanent white settler in this region was Henry Rapp, who arrived in about 1810.

"The word 'barren' referred to open prairie land, which had few trees and was thought to be infertile," Mulloy writes. "Eventually, the name was dropped as it was thought the term wasn't appropriate for such a beautiful area. A post office established in 1857 went by the name Mountain Home."

"We were able to take some of the benches and tables that had been in the building and save most of the original flooring," Tucker tells me as we walk through the business. "We also took off plaster to expose the bricks. I was born and raised here and feel strongly about this project. I'll tell you this much: Establishment of the entertainment district changed the trajectory of this community almost overnight."

The entertainment district started in July 2019. After a fire on Oct. 31, 2019, at what had been the Old Tyme Restaurant on the square, the remains of the building were transformed into hip restaurant Rio Burrito. Norfork Brewing Co. later opened a wine bar and bistro on the Mountain Home square known as The Fork.

There's now talk of downtown residential projects and additional retailers. These days, Mountain Home doesn't seem so stuck in the 1970s. The local leaders tell me they're determined that the slow growth of the previous decade was an anomaly rather than the new normal.

Shortly before his death last October, Bob Knight, a legend in the radio industry in Arkansas, was honored with a proclamation declaring it Bob Knight Day in Mountain Home. In a ceremony at City Hall, Knight said: "Mountain Home is booming. We're booming, and we aren't going to let it get away from us."

According to the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce, 94 businesses joined the chamber during 2021. Chamber officials participated in 33 ribbon cuttings at businesses during the year despite the pandemic.

Since 2019, local sales tax collections have increased 23 percent. There were 1,979 real estate transactions in 2021 totaling $329 million worth of property sold. That's a 68 percent increase from the previous year.

At the chamber's annual banquet earlier this year, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams was presented the Jim Gaston Friend of Tourism Award.

After lunch at Rapp's Barren, I go on a driving tour of Mountain Home with Adams, who became mayor in 2019. He spent 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service before retiring in 2010. Part of that time was in Mountain Home as postmaster. Adams was living in Jonesboro in 2017 when a friend convinced him to operate a barbecue trailer in Mountain Home.

"I began splitting my time between here and Jonesboro and ended up moving back," he says.

On March 9, 2021, Mountain Home voters approved a temporary half-cent sales tax to build a community center and aquatic complex while also making park improvements. At the same time, voters approved a permanent quarter-cent sales tax to support the city's parks department. The temporary tax is estimated to generate $2.7 million a year for the city, which will be used to pay off $38.6 million in bonds.

The quarter-cent sales tax is estimated to generate $1.36 million a year. The city began receiving money from the two sales taxes in September.

The community center in McCabe Park will cover 30,000 square feet and cost $6.6 million. In addition to meeting rooms, there will be a fitness area and elevated walking track. A 35,000-square-foot gymnasium, which will cost $6.7 million, will have courts that can be used for basketball and volleyball.

The 35,000-square-foot indoor acquatic center will have a competition lap pool, heated therapy pool and children's play pool. That facility will cost $9.2 million.

An adjoining outdoor acquatic area, which will cost $3.85 million, will have three pools, water slides and a lazy river. Another $2.2 million will be spent in McCabe Park for improved parking and landscaping.

The bond issue also will pay for more than $2 million in improvements to the city's baseball facility, almost $2 million in upgrades at the softball complex, and $2.9 million to renovate the L.C. Sammons Youth Center. City tennis courts will be resurfaced, and the previous city pool will be converted into a splash pad.

There also are plans for modern playground equipment at all city parks, dog park and soccer complex improvements, and a park for recreational vehicles.

"The mayor has provided the spark this community needed," says Jim Bodenhamer, a radio journalist in Mountain Home for decades before retiring in 2013. "He's finally putting all the pieces together for us."

One of the stops with the mayor is Denali Rods, which began in a garage in 2008 and now produces fishing rods sold by more than 300 retailers nationwide. The retail showroom at Denali features not only rods but upscale hunting and fishing apparel designed to appeal to well-heeled visitors.

Adams sees this as the sort of contemporary retailer that will go hand in hand with the eating and drinking establishments downtown to draw younger residents and visitors to Mountain Home.

Two keys for renewed growth in Mountain Home will be the continued success of Baxter Regional Medical Center and Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.

Adams and I view the construction of a 33,000-square foot facility for Highlands Oncology that's being built on the BRMC campus. Highlands is based in northwest Arkansas.

BRMC's 268-bed hospital serves patients from Arkansas and Missouri and has become an economic engine for the city. Officials broke ground on the Highlands cancer treatment center on Aug. 28, 2021, and hope to be seeing patients by this October.

Meanwhile, the nearby community college has the most aesthetically pleasing campus of any two-year school in the state. The ASUMH campus design is modeled after the University of Virginia.

"On Jan. 11, 2000, more than 1,000 area residents and students joined ASUMH faculty and staff in a symbolic march from the old to the new campus," Mulloy writes. "Three academic buildings--Dryer, McClain and First National--were opened for classes the next day. The dedication was held April 25, 2000, with Gov. Mike Huckabee delivering the keynote address. Because of remarkable support of the community, campus buildings were fully endowed before construction began."

A health sciences building opened in 2008, followed in 2010 by the 65,000-square-foot Vada Sheid Community Development Center. It includes a banquet hall for 500 people, conference space, a 1,600-seat auditorium and the Dale Bumpers Great Hall with displays of fine art.

As we drive through the campus, Adams reflects on his first three years as mayor.

He admits that things were slow in Mountain Home from 2010 to 2020 and then adds: "You can see they're speeding up again. We just had some basic changes we needed to make. All the ingredients are here for long-term growth."