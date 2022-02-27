Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 31-Feb. 4.

Jeff Pride, Jr.; Cheryl C. Pride; The Jeff And Cheryl Pride Joint Revocable Trust to TCB Investments, LLC L89, Brookwood Plat 3; L282, Meadocliff; L16, Browning Place; L35, Wakefield Village No.6; L10A, Lowery Replat-Stardust Village; L154, Twin Lakes Section C, $1,730,000.

Daniel Ashton; Aubrie Ashton to Michael A. Stover; Laura E. Stover, 82 Hallen Court, Little Rock, L16 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,175,000.

Jeffrey D. Stamp; Beth A. Stamp; The Stamp Revocable Trust to John Phillips, 420 Chimney Rock Drive, North Little Rock, L16 B2, Chimney Rock, $950,000.

Karen James Custom Built Homes, Inc. to Frank Michel; Alix Michel, L78 B136, Chenal Valley- Falstone Court, $750,000.

Mark Schlesinger to Roslyn D. Burks 11 Lascala Court, Little Rock, L6, Hickory Grove Phase II, $680,000.

M. Samuel Jones; Angell L. Jones to David Neil Matlock; Rebecca Matlock, Pt NW NE & Pt NE NE 36-2N-15W, $633,000.

Joe E. Simpson; Suzanne Simpson to Matthew Hunter Bridwell; Brandi Leigh Bridwell, 9 La Scala Court, Little Rock, L5, Hickory Grove Phase II, $572,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to John Shane Knoernschild; Stacey Lynn Knoernschild, 26 Varennes Court, Little Rock, L15 B98, Chenal Valley-Varennes Court, $570,000.

Kyle E. Huston; Regina K. Huston to Destiny Fenger Chau; Eric Yun Zhang, 12 Auriel Drive, Little Rock, L5 B36, Chenal Valley, $560,000.

Kenneth F. Sims; Burla Sims to Elizabeth L. McLaughlin; Scott A. McLaughlin, 1920 Beechwood St., Little Rock, L129, Shadowlawn, $559,000.

Mason Grashot; Ellen Grashot to Munthir Mansour; Mukhlesah Rimawi, 1 Courts Drive, Little Rock, L1 B121, Chenal Valley, $551,000.

Michael M. Mantuano; Michelle M. Mantuano; Michael And Michelle Mantuano Revocable Trust to Robert Hayden; Anna Hayden, L2, Hickory Pointe, $513,000.

Chadwick Bruce Hooten; Ashley Ann Hooten; Chad & Ashley Hooten Family Trust to Morse U Gist, Jr.; Geraldine Gist, Pt S/2 NE SE 27-2N-15W, $495,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Harper Kiefer; Tyler Kiefer, 841 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L39 B7, Wildwood Place, $479,900.

Ashley Nichole Richison; Brad Edward Richison to Hervie Wayne Chance, Jr.; Tammy M. Chance, 2617 Point River Cove, Sherwood, L39 B5, Creekside, $464,500.

Rachel Lyle; Joseph Lyle to Jon Thomas Zakrzewski; Angela Zakrzewski, 327 Goshen Ave., North Little Rock, Lot C B2, Park Hill NLR, $460,000.

Opal Investments, LLC to Stacey L. Utley, 3 Evergreen Circle, Little Rock, L2, McDermott Replat-Success, $430,000.

Ruth E. Binford; Matthew T. Bin-ford to Jeffrey I. Upton; Elizabeth Upton, 610 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, L2AB B4, Shady Valley Replat, $390,000.

K&G Rental, LLC to 137 Shadow Oaks, LLC, 137 Shadow Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L12 B2, Shadow Oaks, $359,000.

Simmons Bank; Estate of Stephen G. Brown (dec’d) to Leila King; F.A. King; Helen O’Keefe King, 52 Wingate Drive, Little Rock, Ls52 & 30, Wingate, $358,000.

Gordon Randall Reddin, Jr.; Bridget Ann Afandi-Reddin to Benjamin C. Trembath; Halley Trembath; Thomas J. Lavelle 3401 McCord Drive, North Little Rock, L26 B54, Lakewood, $350,000.

James H. Wade; Nancy M. Wade; The Wade Living Trust to Pardo Properties, LLC, 1020 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, Ls17-18 B5, Midland Hills, $340,000.

Araby X. Branch; Aleta B. Posey; Aleta B. Branch to Judith H. Anderson; Judith J. Anderson Revocable Trust, Ls351 & 351L, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $319,000.

D.A. Phillips Homes, LLC to Kurt L. Kanhai; Jacobed D. Kanhai 804, Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L11, Millers Glen Phase 5, $318,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Aaron Roberts, 21 Rice St., Little Rock, L9R B11, Capitol View Replat, $300,000.

Apex Real Estate Investments, LLC to Steven Cunningham; Sylvia J. Fletcher, 26 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, L190, Sturbridge Phase III, $295,000.

Marlene Kay Sentell; Marlene Kay Thompson; James Michael Sentell to Kenneth Clay, Jr. 1412, Cornflower Lane, Sherwood, L4 B14, East Meadow, $295,000.

Bruce E. Walkup to L2F Ventures, LLC L10, River Run, $285,000.

Kelly Eagle Bryant to Howard Kent Kennedy, L79 B1, Gap Creek, $275,000.

Ralph Waldo Emerson, III; Kimberly Larae Emerson to Matthew Weston Smith; Megan Elizabeth Smith, L45, Rainwood Cove, $273,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Marvin R. O’Mary; Cherie N. O’Mary, 171 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L25A, Mountain Terrace Estates Town-homes Phase II, $272,899.

Joseph Norton Stout; Kayla Renae Stout to Jordan Kennedy, 7 Coventry Lane, Little Rock, L117, Longlea, $269,900.

Jeffery Dean Brown; Jeffrey Dean Brown; Debbie Jo Brown; Danny Max Brown; Brenda Mischelle Brown to Cameron Schuessler; Cassidy Brooke Scheussler, 3315 Village East Drive, North Little Rock, L3, Village East, $268,400.

Dan Myers; Stephanie Myers to Stephen Davenport; Melissa Davenport, 141 Miramar Drive, Maumelle, L107, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $259,900.

Samuel Anderson; Angela Smithmier to Christopher L. Fincher; Iris B. Wright, 20014 Undersprings Drive, Alexander, L9, Lakeside Mountain (formerly: The Farm), $255,000.

Michael A. Stover; Laura E. Stover to Icon Homes, LLC 36 Hallen Court, Little Rock, L35 B96, Chenal Valley, $250,000.

C. Smith Holdings, Inc. to Renee Shapiro; Brandon Mills L42, Sheraton Park Section B, $249,000.

Thomas L. Foti; Elizabeth Foti to Gozde Gursoy, 510 E. Eighth St., Little Rock, Pt Blk 4, Johnson, $230,000.

Tanja Jameson; Steven Jameson to Christopher Green; Kimberly Green, 3610 Loch Lane, North Little Rock, L116 B203, Park Hill NLR, $227,000.

David Mayberry; Memory Mayberry to Bayley Alanna Trautman; Brannen Storm Tipton, 1705 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood. L2 B3, Northbrook, $225,000.

Judith Kay Austin to Anthony B. Taylor; Roman Catholic Diocese Of Little Rock, L1 B9, Hollenberg, $225,000.

Ragan A. Jones; Kayla M. Jones to Carmen D. Edwards, 8130 Nora Lane, Sherwood, L13, Hidden Lakes Estates, $223,000.

RLA Investments, LLC to Mid South Homebuyers, GP L15, Bellevue Phase IV, $221,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Zegalla, LLC L15, Bellevue Phase IV, $221,000.

Bryce Gill to Joseph Stout, 4215 Sam Peck Road, Little Rock, L377R, Pleasant View Phase VI-D, $220,000.

Sandra J. Schroeder; Todd D. Schroeder to Stephen Christopher Whitehurst; Shannan Whitehurst, 1817 Hidden Creek Drive, Sherwood. L24, Hidden Creek Phase III, $214,000.

Pamela L. Haverly to Ronald D. Kidd; Zina L. Kidd 5 Post Oak Loop, Sherwood, L3 B10, Oakbrooke Phase VI, $203,500.

Charles Gatlin; Bert Gatlin; Evangelistic Baptist Church to The Church Of Christ Downtown Little Rock, 902 Atkinson Rhodes St., North Little Rock, Ls17-19 B24, Poe, $197,760.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Timothy L. Curry; Queanna Curry, 12301 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L505, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $193,125.

Peter H. Lindley to Laneisha Janet; Mark M. Rhys, Jr. 9708 Overby Court, Little Rock, L166, Treasure Hills Section 3, $191,000.

Mallissa R. Brock to Darnie J.W. Griffo, 509 Greencastle Court, Jacksonville, L421, Stonewall Phase V, $190,000.

Marlow Elizabeth Ball; Charles Nolen Williams to David Fletcher; Betty Fletcher, L416, Pleasantree 1st, $189,000.

Derek Allen Pike to Christian L. Cooley; Dominique E. Cooley, 4 Pinecrest Lane, Maumelle, L12, Piney Cove, $185,000.

Jennifer Ann Lotz Ushery; John K & Judith Lotz Revocable Trust to Massey Homes, Inc., 4412 Edgemere St., North Little Rock, L81 B207, Park Hill NLR, $185,000.

Darryl Tackett to Courtney Scott, 12 Ridgewell Road, Sherwood, L6 B2, Oakbrooke, $175,000.

Bradley B. Hauser to David Peterson; Caitlin Peterson, 1405 S. Battery St., Little Rock, L2 B18, Centennial, $174,500.

John W. Burden; Mary K. Burden to National Property Holdings, LLC 2904 Dalewood Road, Little Rock, L251, Kingwood Place, $170,000.

Madlily, LLC to Victoria Langley, 1003 Coulter Road, Sherwood, L30 B319, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Geoffrey Glade to HOMES, Helping Our Military Engage In Services, Inc., 5 W. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B7, Heyden’s North Little Rock Heights, $165,000.

Auja D. McKinney-Revels; Auja D. McKinney to Jakarie D. Crutcher 102, Tivoli Lane, Maumelle, L2 B14, The Villas At Audubon, $163,000.

Mona Green Lang to Ina R. Lang, 1537 Kent Road, North Little Rock, L18 B212, Park Hill NLR, $155,000, James Perry Williams; Athyleene J. Williams/Athylene J. Williams (dec’d) to Robert Villalobos, Jr.; Erica Villalobos, 310 Charlotte Drive, Cabot, Pt S/2 SW 20-4N-10W, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Eric Erickson; Patricia A. Erickson; Erickson, 2014 Trust L14, Larchfield, $155,000.

Herr Building Group, LLC to Paul Mark White; Kassandra C. White; Mark & Sandy White Family Revocable Trust, L6 B83, Chenal Valley, $152,000.

Jane Mobley Turney; Estate Of William Lloyd Mobley (dec’d) to Rebecca Lee, L4, Reservoir Heights No.2, $151,000.

Joseph Lawrence; Lois Lawrence (dec’d) to Zachary Polett, L4 B2, Queensbrook, $150,800.

Joshua R. Adams; Jennifer G. Adams to David Siders, 15 Deerfield Drive, Sherwood, L84, Indianhead Lake Estates, Section B Replat No.2, $150,000.