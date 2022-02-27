Recognizing the patriots in our midst

Disclaimer: I don't know how to write about this, but I am doing it anyway.

I have a newish friend in the realm of education who is Jamaican American. We were introduced by a mutual friend and made plans to meet the first time at Mylo's coffee shop in Little Rock. It was between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and warm enough to sit outside. I ordered a holiday concoction of chocolate, cream, and coffee--three of my favorite things--and peppermint. She ordered coffee and a scone.

Outside was gray. The sidewalks matched the sky, the street, and the leafless trees around us. This woman was the one splash of color. She wore a bright fuchsia jacket. Her hair was pulled back neatly, showcasing a face as warm and soft brown as the liquid in my cup. Her eyes reminded me of an eagle: gold, intelligent, piercing. I don't remember what I was wearing, only that I felt pale in her presence. Like something the glow of her eyes might burnish.

Our conversation was full of laughter. It only took a few seconds for us to know we spoke the same love language: public education. Her parents moved their family to America so the kids could go to school where it was considered a right. She told me how her first days of school were like Christmas morning, full of wonderful surprises: transportation, meals, and "free" textbooks. Everyone here could go to school, not like back home where education was only for those who could afford it.

She learned both in school and because of it--love and loyalty toward America. Her intense patriotism, like mine, flows in large part from a recognition that equitable education for all citizens is a centerpiece of democracy, as well as the shield that protects and preserves it. That is why she has dedicated her life to fighting for it. Thank God she's chosen to use her passion and expertise on behalf of children in Arkansas and the public educators who faithfully serve them. We are lucky to have her here.

Despite the obvious lack of family resemblance, we declared ourselves soul sisters at that first meeting and have kept in touch ever since. In February she texted to ask me if I would like to join her table at King Kennedy. I said yes, and then quickly googled "King Kennedy" to find out what it was.

From the website I gathered it was an awards ceremony for Black leaders in Arkansas, people who had worked hard to accomplish great things in their communities. I texted a couple friends, including one high-profile Republican, and asked if they were going. That person answered, "No, I won't be there for that." I didn't understand at the time that I had likely just revealed myself as the most ignorant and naïve person on the planet, if ever there had been any doubt.

Dress was semi-formal. I wore a long sleeveless black ball gown and a favorite pair of shoes I once snagged at a consignment store when they called my name. I saw a woman dance the flamenco down Las Ramblas once and these shoes remind me of her. They make me feel very fancy.

My friend had invited me to meet her for a drink before the event. I parked as close as I could get, then click-clacked down the road and across two crosswalks to get to Copper Grill. She wasn't there yet. A host seated me at the bar where I watched the last of the Hogs game. I felt like an old Barbie waiting for Ken to show up and take me to prom.

After 20 minutes passed and my friend hadn't appeared, I called her. She answered from an ambulance. She was on her way to the restaurant when her car was smashed into by a Hummer.

I rushed to UAMS to meet her and could not go in because of covid. So, I sat in my car, trying to figure out what to do next. A colleague of my friend showed up, spotted me, and insisted I go on to King Kennedy. She was staying at the hospital. I did not want to go by myself, but decided for once to do as I was told.

This is where I get into new territory experientially as well as trying to find language to convey my experience. I'm afraid I won't do it right. I don't want to offend anyone. I don't want to come off like an unsophisticated rural white hillbilly, even though that's what I am. I guess that is why I have to write this anyway. Because I believe it is important to try to have these conversations, even if we are terrible at them. How else will we ever get better?

When it comes down to it I'm not writing to be another political, cultural, or intellectual commentator. I hope to unite us. I write to be real.

So I walked into the Venue at Westwind alone. And like the Black girl in my graduating class experienced every day she attended Ozark High School, I stepped into a room in which I was the only person with my skin color. I hope she felt as safe and welcome as I did.

But no amount of safety and hospitality could change the conspicuous nature of my blonde hair and chalk-colored skin. It was Zora Neale Hurston in reverse: I was a white rock surged upon, a limestone pebble in a riverbed of onyx, revealed by the ebb as myself.

I feel my whiteness most when thrown against a dark background. But before now this has only happened to me in foreign countries: walking down streets in Nairobi and Tokyo, and beside the Nile in Cairo. This night was different, however, because these were my people. We speak the same language, share the same American history. We live together in Arkansas. Home.

I don't know how I missed the fact this event was a function of the Democratic Black Caucus, but it became abundantly clear when we were seated in the ballroom. There were a few other marshmallows like me sprinkled on the sea of cocoa, mostly Democratic lawmakers and candidates I recognized. The decorations were blue. And the program of the evening progressed in what felt to me like an amalgam of a family reunion, Democratic Party pep rally, and church service.

My experience as a candidate for state rep a few years ago taught me Arkansans don't typically put those last two things together, but the immediacy, the propinquity of Christian faith driving their politics was palpable. It wasn't the lip service we so often hear in other places. This is just one of the many reasons I wish every Arkansan could have been a part of it.

It was such a great opportunity to look into a lived experience that is different from my own, to listen, and to learn. I stood while the National Anthem was played by Mills High School students, and remained standing for the Black National Anthem, which until that moment I didn't know existed.

A woman named Iris Pickett sang every verse of what for my range would be a difficult piece of music. But not for her. She sang it with the grace, class, and discipline that elevated it above a performance. In her hands it was not about one person, but a people and their collective story. An American story. I found myself wondering how I--and people everywhere--could know the songs of something like "Hamilton" but not "Lift Every Voice and Sing"?

As every honoree spoke, thanking God, praising Jesus, and expressing a higher sense of purpose that drives them to serve others, I breathed a little prayer of my own. Thank you, God, for the invitation to this sacred space where I could bear witness to the beauty here.

And thank you, Jesus, for these members of our Arkansas family who turn suffering into hope, dreams into reality, and chart a way forward with courage.

These are true patriots, and they bring honor to us all.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.