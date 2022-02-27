Reform HIV criminalization laws

Arkansas law states that exposing another person to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a Class A felony. A person living with HIV (PLHIV) who knows their status could be convicted and sentenced to a maximum of 30 years for not telling a sexual partner they have HIV prior to engaging in any form of sexual contact.

Neither the intent to transmit HIV or actual transmission need to occur to be charged under this law, nor does it matter if any protective steps (such as being on treatment) were taken by the PLHIV. Additionally, a person charged under this law could be required to register as a sex offender.

This is the reality that PLHIV in Arkansas must face because they are described as a "danger to public health."

This law poses a profound challenge to the quality of life of PLHIV. It is draconian, unscientific, provides no public health benefits, and reinforces stigma towards PLHIV.

HIV criminalization laws are so unscientific, in fact, that a group of global experts, headed by 2008 Nobel prize winner Francoise Barré-Sinoussi--who first discovered HIV--stated in 2018 that many prosecutions occur in instances where HIV transmission is "extremely unlikely or not possible." This is reflected by the Arkansas law, which has not been updated to accurately represent transmission risk or modern medical advances.

HIV is not what it was in 1989 when this law was first passed in Arkansas. Most PLHIV will not go on to develop AIDS, nor will they transmit the virus to sexual partners, provided they are on successful treatment. When on successful anti-retroviral treatment, the virus is suppressed to undetectable levels and cannot be transmitted to sexual partners, even if protection is not used.

This conclusive scientific finding is known as Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U). According to the National Institutes of Health, "the science is clear--with HIV, undetectable equals untransmittable."

The current Arkansas law does not take findings such as U=U into account, and instead continues to vilify PLHIV.

To end the HIV epidemic in Arkansas, we need to place the focus where it should be: ensuring that people get tested and that those who test positive start treatment immediately and get to undetectable.

Outdated laws that vilify and punish PLHIV have no place when it comes to achieving public health outcomes. Instead, these laws may do exactly the opposite: Someone cannot be prosecuted if they do not know their HIV status under this law.

What this means is that members of vulnerable populations may be perversely encouraged not to get tested and take a head-in-the-sand approach regarding HIV status. This is highly damaging for communities where HIV transmission is higher, such as among Black and LGBTQ populations.

In fact, these laws serve to perpetuate racial inequalities. It is currently estimated that Black men have a six-times higher lifetime risk of contracting HIV, and Black women have a 12-times higher risk than their white counterparts in the U.S. For Black gay and bisexual men, this jumps up even more. According to some estimates, as many as half of these men will go on to acquire HIV during their lifetimes.

HIV criminalization laws serve to exacerbate health inequalities and the potential for incarceration in vulnerable communities.

Research indicates that the person most likely to transmit HIV is one who does not know their status, has a high viral load, and transmits the virus inadvertently, usually during the early phase of infection. However, someone who knows their status is more likely to have been linked to care, be on successful treatment, and therefore poses no risk of transmission. From a legal perspective, it is the person acting responsibly who stands to be punished most harshly.

Under this law, a person who shares their HIV status prior to sexual contact would need to somehow prove that they did in fact do so. They could be at the mercy of a malicious partner who denies having known about their HIV status and weaponizes it against them.

The HIV criminalization law is not only illogical. It also violates the human rights of PLHIV. It reinforces decades-long stigma that PLHIV have had to bear: damaging effects on their mental health, job prospects, self-esteem, and overall well-being.

The Arkansas HIV Reform Initiative is working to change this.

Monday (Feb. 28) will mark the first HIV Criminalization Awareness Day launched by Sero Project in collaboration with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF). I will be joining fellow activists from the Arkansas HIV Reform Initiative on this day to ensure that we draw maximal attention to the continued plight of PLHIV in Arkansas.

The time has come to reform HIV criminalization laws that serve no public health purpose and instead reinforce decades-long stigma against PLHIV.

Read more about Arkansas HIV Reform Initiative's work here: www.arhivreform.org.