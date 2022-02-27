Regional Tournament Roundups

4A-North at Farmington

Boys

Shiloh Christian 49, Subiaco Academy 45

The No. 4 seed Saints pulled off a stunner to eliminate the No. 1 seed from the 4A-4 by hitting big free throws down the stretch.

Kahil Mobley scored 18 points for Shiloh Christian (10-19) and hit a pair of big free throws late. Bodie Neal added 13 points.

Ivan Martijin led the Trojans (16-8) with 16 points and Jonathan Mercera finished with 13.

The win secures a state tournament bid for the Saints next week.

Berryville 58,

Dardanelle 52

The Bobcats claimed a close win to punch their ticket to the state tournament with a first-round win Saturday night.

Berryville (23-6) trailed 52-51, but rallied behind 6-8 senior Weston Teague to end the game on a 7-0 run. Teague, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored all 11 of his points in the second half. Jake Wilson led the Bobcats with 17 points and Kade Davidson added 15.

Braden Tanner kept the Sand Lizards (16-10) in the game and finished with a game-high 24 points, including 19 in the second half. Robert Millard added 12 for Dardanelle.

Harrison 60, Morrilton 42

The Goblins made it a clean sweep for the 4A-1 by rolling over Morrilton in the nightcap Saturday.

Harrison held University of Arkansas signee Joseph Pinion to 13 points after Pinion picked up three fouls in the first half.

The Goblins had three players in double figures, with Abe Glidewell leading the way with 21 points. Blake Shrum scored 17 and Gatlin James finished with 11.

Jacorey Mosley led the Devil Dogs with 21 points.

Girls

Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36

The Lady Tigers knocked off the No. 1 seed from the 4A-4 to punch their ticket to the state tournament next week.

Prairie Grove (16-12) took a 10-point lead at halftime and held on in the second. The Lady Tigers held Morrilton (19-6) to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters.

Trinity Dobbs led the Lady Tigers with 10 points. Lexi Henry finished with 9 and Ella Faulk added 8.

Cheyanne Kemp led the way for Morrilton with 12 points and Johnna Brockman added 9.

Farmington 68, Ozark 27

The top-seed from the 4A-1 had no problem in their opening round romp, rolling out to a 17-1 lead and never looking back.

Farmington (29-1) got 16 points from guard Carson Dillard, who also eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in the win. Megan Hernandez finished with 13, Jenna Lawrence scored 12 and J'Myra London added 10.

Ozark (12-14) got 7 points each from Briley Burns and Autumn Joy.

Gentry 53,

Pottsville 51 (OT)

Kaitlyn Caswell's layup with 1.2 seconds left on overtime lifted the Lady Pioneers to a win Saturday night.

Gentry (26-5) twice rallied from 7 points down in the second half and led 47-44 late in regulation before Pottsville's Annleigh Pennington hit a clutch three-pointer to force overtime.

After Pottsville tied the game at 51-51, Gentry worked the clock down before Alyssa McCarty drove the lane with under five seconds left. McCarty found Caswell open under the goal and Caswell delivered the game-winner.

McCarty led Gentry in scoring with 13. Caswell added 13 and Emma Tevebaugh hit for 11.

Lindsey Aday and Rilee Underwood had 13 points each for Pottsville (17-8).

3A Region 3 at Lamar

Girls

Lamar 54, DeWitt 25

Karley Williams and Shae Taylor combined for 25 points and Lamar opened the 3A Region 3 tournament with a rout at home over DeWitt.

Lamar (26-2) moves into the semifinals Monday against the winner of the Atkins and Central Arkansas Christian matchup.

Williams led the charge with 14 points; Taylor added 11. Morgan Cochran had nine points and Kori Sanders and Bailee Cowell added eight points each.

3A Region 1 at Booneville

BOYS

Cedarville 48,

West Fork 42

The Pirates, the top-seeded team from the 3A-4, rallied with 28 points in a fourth-quarter rally to stave off early elimination on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Booneville.

Darryl Kattich scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Hayden Morton added 14 points, and Cody Dickens 12 for Cedarville (18-8), which scored the final 23 points of the game.

West Fork (13-14) led 12-10 after a quarter, 18-16 at the half and used a 19-point quarter to take a 37-25 lead into the final quarter.

Cornelius Stoker stroked three treys and led the Tigers with 13 points. Eli Howerton added 11 points.

Elkins 38, Charleston 37

Braedon Welch scored his second basket of the game but it was the game-winner to lift Elkins to the win in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament on Saturday in a close game throughout.

The game was tied at 11-11 after a quarter before Charleston (14-10) led 23-20 at the half and 32-31 after three quarters.

Trace Keller scored 15 points to lead Elkins (25-4), including four 3-pointers in the first half, and Aiden Underdown scored 12 points.

Brandon Scott had 18 points with four threes.

Waldron 64, Bergman 61

The 3A-4 regular-season champion Bulldogs held off Bergman on Saturday in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Waldron (22-10), the third seed after being upset in the semifinals of the district last week, led 13-10 after the quarter, 33-18 at the half and 51-36 after three quarters before Bergman (30-8) scored 25 points in the last quarter.

Trenton Holt scored 20 points for Waldron with Lidge Stinson adding 13 and Camdon Holcomb 11.

Bergman was led by Walker Patton, who scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, and Kaden Henson, who scored 17 points.

The game turned into a free-throw shooting contest with Waldron hitting 23-of-34 and Bergman converting 17-of-26 foul shots.

Girls

Bergman 59, Cedarville 14

The top-ranked team in Class 3A rolled from the start on Saturday in the first round of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Booneville.

Bergman (36-0) held a 24-6 lead after a quarter and 45-9 advantage at the half.

Maddi Holt scored 11 of her 22 points in the first quarter and nine more in the second quarter to help build the big lead.

Rylee Partain hit a pair of threes for Cedarville (9-16) and scored eight points.

Booneville 52,

Greenland 21

The host Lady Bearcats remained undefeated with a win in the opening game of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Top-seeded Booneville (27-0) gave up just two points in the third quarter to extend a 29-10 lead at the half to 40-12 after three quarters.

Joleigh Tate and Carah Miller each scored 11 points, with Heaven Sanchez adding nine points and seven rebounds. Leigh Swint had eight points.

Greenland (5-16) was led by senior Heidi Rust, who scored nine points.

Valley Springs 32, Charleston 22

Valley Springs pulled away from a close game in the fourth quarter to win its first-round game of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament on Saturday.

The game was tied at 9-9 after a quarter and 14-14 at the half but Valley Springs took a 21-19 lead into the fourth quarter and had an 11-3 advantage in the last quarter.

Macy Willis scored 12 points to pace Valley Springs (24-10).

Charleston (13-13) was led by Addison Newhart's nine points.

Danville 57, Elkins 49

Addey Wright scored 20 points and Jaylene Tolbert had 17 to lead Danville to the first-round win in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament on Saturday.

Wright hit three threes in the first quarter and scored 11 points to lead Danville (12-9) to a 17-10 advantage.

Elkins (13-14) closed the gap to 26-22 at the half but Tolbert scored seven points in the third quarter to lead Danville to a 43-36 lead going into the last quarter.

Kara Springston scored 13 points, and Kaylen Coble and Avery Hutchinson each added 12 for Elkins.

2A-West at Eureka Springs

Boys

Eureka Springs 68, Magazine 39

Eureka Springs picked up the offensive pace in the second and rolled to a victory on its home floor against Magazine.

The Highlanders (32-3) outscored the Rattlers 21-6 in the third quarter and turned a four-point halftime lead into a 52-33 cushion. Eureka Springs continued the blowout win with a 16-6 run in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Johnson hit five 3-pointer and finished with 19 points to lead a trio in double figures for the Highlanders, who will play at 5:30 p.m. Monday and move on to the Class 2A State Tournament in Junction City. Matt Lester was a close second with 18 points, followed by Shane Holloway with 16.

Haden Littleton had 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead Magazine, followed by Ashton Droemer with 12.

Girls

Flippin 69, Lavaca 50

Flippin picked up a combined 45 points from Brooklyn Leininger and Ally Downs and knocked off Lavaca in Saturday's opening game at Eureka Springs.

Leininger had 11 points in the first quarter as the Lady Bobcats took a 21-17 lead and continued to pull away. Flippin led 43-31 at halftime and 58-42 after three quarters.

Leininger finished with six 3-pointers and 24 points for Flippin, which advances to Monday's 4 p.m. semifinal and earns a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament at Junction City. Emerson Schaefer led Lavaca with 14 points while Rylie Green and Katie May added 12 apiece.

Mansfield 38,

Life Way Christian 30

A 13-3 run in the third quarter allowed Mansfield to pull away from Life Way Christian and claim a first-round victory in Saturday's second game at Eureka Springs.

The outburst allowed Mansfield to turn an 18-14 halftime into a 31-17 cushion, then the Tigers held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Alyson Edwards led Mansfield with 13 points, followed by Natalie Allison with 11. Hallie Moseley led Life Way with 15 points.

1A-1 at County Line

Girls

County Line 37, Omaha 34

The Lady Indians (18-18) rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, then held off the Lady Eagles (14-14) at the end to advance to the Region 1 semifinals and punch their ticket to next week's Class A State Tournament.

Omaha jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game in the first quarter. County Line, though, turned the tables with a 17-2 run to take a 17-12 lead in the second quarter. The Lady Indians never trailed again. Omaha had one last chance in the final seconds but could not get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Jayleigh Smith led County Line with 13 points while Maddie Phillips added 11. Drew McKinney scored 12 to lead Omaha.

Kingston 59.

Thaden School 13

The Yellowjackets (25-8) led 21-0 after one quarter en route to the easy first-round win over the Barnstormers (11-15).

Kingston led 37-6 at halftime and invoked the running clock in the fourth quarter leading 50-9.

Renee Pittman scored a game-high 20 points while McKenna Clemens added 10 for the Yellowjackets, which had nine players score. Ella Wise scored 10 points to lead the Barnstormers.

Boys

County Line 58, Omaha 31

The Indians (34-4) had little trouble in its first-round game, dominating the Eagles (12-13) to advance to Monday's semifinals.

County Line led 28-15 at halftime, then pulled away in the third period, outscoring Omaha 22-8 in the third quarter to build a commanding 50-23 lead.

Aundrae Milam paced the Indians with a game-high 22 points while teammates Cooper Watson poured in 14 and Trent Johnson added 10. Kaden Lee's 15 points led Omaha.

HCAA State Tournament

Boys

Sunrise Christian 61, Providence Academy 47

The Patriots fell to Sunrise Christian in the semifinals of the Heartland Christian Athletic Association semifinals Friday night at Wright Christian School in Tulsa.

Darius Hart scored a game-high 16 points for Sunrise Christian. Cooper Laney led Providence Academy with 11 points.

Girls

Destiny Christian 57, Providence Academy 54

The Lady Patriots came up just short in the Heartland Christian Athletic Association semifinals on Friday in Tulsa.

Kaylen Whelan scored 17 for Destiny Christian, which advanced to the HCAA finals on Saturday at John Brown University.

Lydia Shaddox scored 16 points to pace Providence Academy (25-6) and Hannah Wiechman finished with 12