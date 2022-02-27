Repaired I-40 Memphis bridge to undergo ‘hands-on’ inspection this week

A new round of inspections will take place on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River at West Memphis starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

Expected to last into mid-March, the inspections are part of recently beefed-up oversight of the span, also called the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

The increased scrutiny was prompted by the perchance discovery in May of a significant fracture in the structure that threatened its integrity and forced its shutdown while it underwent $10 million in repairs.

It also produced a major headache for the 40,000 motorists who had to find another way over the Mississippi River.

Closing the bridge helped catapult the adjoining Interstate 40/Interstate 55 interchange at West Memphis into the top 100 worst traffic bottlenecks in the United States, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. It jumped to No. 42 from its previous ranking of 217.

The 83-day closure of the bridge, a key piece of a major freight corridor through the middle of the nation, cost the trucking industry $120 million in added fuel costs and delays, according to the Arkansas Trucking Association

This week's round includes what the agency called a "hands-on inspection" of the bridge's superstructure to be performed by HNTB, a private consulting firm.

"ARDOT crews will also utilize these planned lane closures to conduct a hands-on evaluation of the repair work completed last summer on the tie girders of the main arch spans," the agency said.

Outside lane closures will begin in the westbound direction Monday, weather permitting, and continue for eight days, including weekends. Once the westbound direction is complete, crews will close the eastbound outside lane for approximately eight days. Only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed at a time, and will be limited to the following times:

• Westbound outside lane 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Eastbound outside lane 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Either westbound or eastbound outside lane 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The next phase of inspection for the bridge will occur this summer, where the consultant will perform additional ultrasonic testing of steel welds within the five spans west of the main arch, the department said. A full inspection of the main arch spans is scheduled for September.

The episode led to the firing of the leader of the team responsible for inspecting the bridge and the retirements of the leader and his top assistant over the department's heavy bridge maintenance section, and an overhaul of its policies and procedures.

The department is responsible for inspecting and maintaining 60 of the largest and most unique bridges in Arkansas, including the I-40 bridge that connects West Memphis and Memphis.

The results of an agency investigation, a Federal Highway Administration review and a forensic analysis of the fracture all led department leaders to conclude that among the "changes/enhancements to strengthen and improve" the bridge inspection program was placing the heavy-bridge maintenance section "under new management," according to an after-action report.

The report said the bridge inspector missed the crack during inspections in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The 2018 inspection was done by an inspector who had never inspected the affected part of the bridge. He since has been counseled and will receive more training.

The review found that the culture fostered by heavy-bridge maintenance program management allowed shortcomings and shortcuts to be overlooked and suggested that the fired inspector's deficiencies were common knowledge within the program.

This week's inspection is the second this year. In January, an inspection involved the limited use of ultrasonic testing on five box girder spans west of the main arch spans.

Ultrasonic testing is being employed to augment the typical visual inspections that were the practice before the fracture was discovered. Ultrasonic testing focusing on welds can reveal tiny cracks invisible to the human eye.

The department's after-action report released in November recommended periodic ultrasonic testing to, among other things, "specifically look for any crack advancement from the interior surface of the welded joints."