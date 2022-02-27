Rescuers search Indonesia quake area

PASAMAN, Indonesia -- Workers in Indonesia continued to dig Saturday through mud and the rubble of collapsed buildings in a search for more victims of an earthquake that shook Sumatra island on Friday.

As of Saturday, officials said the quake had killed eight people, injured 86 and left thousands of others displaced.

At least five people were killed in Pasaman district, and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Rescuers were still searching for six villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills during the quake.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 41 miles north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province. It was centered about 7.4 miles below the Earth's surface, and people in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore also felt the tremors.

At least 435 houses and buildings were damaged, and more than 6,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, disaster agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement. Most of the evacuees lived in devastated areas of the Pasaman and West Pasaman districts, which were close to the quake's epicenter.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location in the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific.

The last major earthquake in Indonesia came in January 2021, when a magnitude 6.2 temblor killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500. More than 92,000 people were displaced after it struck the Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.