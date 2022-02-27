Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Mun Luv in the second

BEST BET Forsaken in the ninth

LONG SHOT Fay Dan in the first

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-12 (41.7%)

MEET 96-299 (32.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

FAY DAN** has not sprinted since a five-length win last May at Churchill, and he figures fit following two front-running route races and he recorded a swift breeze last Sunday. ABDAN crushed bottom level maidens by nearly eight lengths, and he is the speed drawn closest to the rail. LATIN CASINO finished third in a fast conditioned claiming race, and he figures a bit closer to the early lead in this race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Fay DanHiraldoMcKnight6-1

4 AbdanSantanaMilligan7-2

1 Latin CasinoTohillMcBride6-1

6 Big Boss BenGutierrezOrtiz5-2

8 Haney BoysArrietaVan Berg8-1

5 Ernie BankerTorresBroberg5-1

2 That's SomethingCanchariChleborad10-1

3 DepartQuinonezMilligan12-1

7 Wherever He IsVazquezRiecken15-1

2 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MUN LUV**** crossed the wire a close second, while seven lengths clear of third, in her first race for trainer Mike Maker, and she has early speed and appears to have landed in a soft field. MCMANSION has been working well up to her career debut, and she receives a break in the weights with an apprentice rider aboard. PRAY GLORIA broke slowly and raced a bit wide in a sixth-place debut, and she benefits from the experience and should move forward.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Mun LuvVazquezMaker9-5

4 McMansionHiraldoWilliamson12-1

1 Pray GloriaPereiraOrtiz5-1

2 Candywrapper CrazyGarciaBauer4-1

3 Church ServiceHarrCline7-2

5 CampaigningQuinonezAsmussen8-1

6 Mothers Day JewelSantanaMilligan10-1

8 Tap the LineTorresLauer15-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

COLONEL BOWMAN** has not raced since a disappointing effort Nov. 12 at Churchill, but his better races in 2021 are better than what today's rivals have produced, and he appears to be working smartly for top connections. MARVIN has finished in the money in 6 of 8 races at Oaklawn, and he exits a competitive third-place finish and was claimed last out by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. BRAD'S TIME weakened after contesting a fast pace in his local debut, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time and may prove difficult to catch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Colonel BowmanSantanaCox2-1

7 MarvinCohenAsmussen4-1

1 Brad's TimeGutierrezDiodoro6-1

3 Big ThornCourtCompton3-1

5 Special PryceQuinonezSwearingen6-1

8 TurnsandconditionsVazquezVillafranco10-1

4 O DoggArrietaContreras10-1

6 DeflaterHarrCline15-1

4 Purse $44,000, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

MEGAN'S CLARA** was a convincing sprinter winner last fall at Churchill, and she lost a late lead at this condition two weeks back and deserves another chance to go wire to wire. LET'S CRUISE is switching to a high percentage rider following a second-place finish at this same claiming price, and she may be sitting on a peak effort in the third start of her form cycle. MONTGOMERY PARK raced close to the pace in a second-place finish against similar Dec. 31, and she is back in the conditioned claiming ranks after being overmatched in an allowance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Megan's ClaraCohenDixon5-1

7 Let's CruiseGutierrezRobertson8-1

2 Montgomery ParkArrietaContreras6-1

6 Legendary GiftCourtMartin6-1

4 Gem KeyPereiraMcPeek4-1

8 Lady ValentineQuinonezVon Hemel3-1

3 Premier WishVazquezGarcia5-1

5 Tone It UpGarciaMason8-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LOCH GARMAN** has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, and he is adding blinkers for new trainer Robertino Diodoro and is a front-running threat at a route distance. GRAVES MILL ROAD has been forwardly placed in two second-place route finishes at the meeting, and he is moving from an outside to inside post position. TIZ MCNAMARA finished third in his return from 15 months on the sidelines, and the 7-year-old has done his best running at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Loch GarmanVazquezDiodoro20-1

3 Graves Mill RoadArrietaRosin5-2

11 Tiz McNamaraLopezBecker7-2

6 Behavin MyselfJordanRengstorf5-1

9 Southern RagsCourtJackson6-1

7 Chase TrackerHebertGarcia6-1

4 Into OrbitGutierrezBroberg20-1

2 Mega MaxHarrCates8-1

1 AxisBaileyPuhl20-1

8 DemigodCanchariMcBride20-1

13 Stud PuppyTohillZito30-1

5 Moon in the SkyLopezLoy30-1

12 Beaumont BeauTohillZito30-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

G MONEY LIV** competed in maiden allowance races as a juvenile at Saratoga, and she appears to be training well up to her 2022 debut. She is dropping in class and racing on Lasix for the first time. MY CORALENA finished a close second, while five lengths clear of the third-place finisher, just seven days ago, and she was claimed by a winning stable. ROMANTIC COMEDY broke poorly in a seventh-place debut, but she is dropping in class and has a win-early pedigree.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 G Money LivVazquezMoquett7-2

9 My CoralenaGarciaGarcia9-2

1 Romantic ComedyQuinonezMilligan5-1

12 Candy's StoryArrietaHartman20-1

8 Fashionably QuickBaileySwearingen12-1

5 Pacific GroveGutierrezOrtiz4-1

2 CortadoHarrSwearingen20-1

11 KeinoSantanaVillafranco8-1

7 Bad OutlookTorresSmith20-1

4 MandonaHiraldoMorse8-1

6 Maggie's WillBorelBorel15-1

3 Final TableLopezCombs15-1

7 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

MIZ BLUE** has used her speed to advantage in winning 7 of 13 sprints on the main track, and she is dropping to win after setting the pace and fading in two local allowance races. KASSERINE PASS won three of her four races last season at Oaklawn, and the horse for course returns fresh after defeating $25,000 claiming rivals in November at Churchill. GHAALEB THE GREAT may have been best in a troubled second-place finish at this claiming price, and she is racing for winning California trainer Jerry Hollendorfer for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Miz BlueHiraldoBecker3-1

1 Kasserine PassCohenDiodoro4-1

2 Ghaaleb the GreatArrietaHollendorfer5-1

3 Untouched EleganceSantanaBaltas10-1

6 Northern DiamondCourtHartman6-1

4 Canadian GingerVazquezAsmussen6-1

11 CherishedGutierrezLoy20-1

9 InvaluableContrerasDiodoro8-1

10 ChakraGarciaSchultz20-1

5 CatechismDe La CruzAnderson12-1

8 Kay Bee GeeJordanMoquett12-1

8 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

W W FITZY** is taking a slight jump in class following a convincing front-running route victory, and the 10-time winner has the class to move up and repeat. MISTY VEIL has led from gate to wire in consecutive route races at Fair Grounds, while earning Beyer figures as fast as the top selection. THE MARY ROSE won a very fast optional claiming race just two races back at Oaklawn, and she returns to Hot Springs after taking on graded stake runners at Houston, while not allowed to race on Lasix. Expect her to rebound.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 W W FitzyCohenDiodoro2-1

4 Misty VeilSantanaAmoss3-1

1 The Mary RoseGutierrezOrtiz5-1

6 CanduraTorresHollendorfer5-2

2 Blessed AgainPereiraChleborad8-1

3 Wellington WonderArrietaGarcia6-1

9 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

FORSAKEN*** has shown sprinter's speed in three competitive races at the meeting, and he is bred to carry his speed this far and runs as a gelding for the first time. WHELEN SPRINGS has shown versatility in three in-the-money sprint finishes, and the beaten even-money favorite is treated with Lasix for the first time. CHALECO had a less than ideal trip when finishing second in his career debut, and he is a front-running contender if able to carry his speed with little racing experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 ForsakenArrietaHartman7-2

1 Whelen SpringsGutierrezOrtiz3-1

4 ChalecoWalesWitt5-1

14 SkypedHarrNelson6-1

8 KilgoreHiraldoMoquett5-1

3 Topf Road RulesSantanaPeitz8-1

12 Bellamys RoanVazquezWestermann8-1

2 Traffic ControlQuinonezCangemi10-1

7 Southern PecanCourtMartin12-1

10 Ghost StrategyCanchariChleborad20-1

9 I Stan for LoveCohenMartin20-1

5 Serbian SailorBaileyAshauer30-1

13 Moonshine SurferJordanDeatherage30-1

6 Accel JoeLopezWilliams30-1