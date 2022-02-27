River Valley’s Chaffee Crossing sees record growth in 2021

FORT SMITH -- Chaffee Crossing saw unexpected growth in 2021, bringing in money, jobs and experiences affecting the River Valley and its residents.

In 1995, the U.S. Department of Defense's Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended closing Fort Chaffee, an Army base opened in 1941. After the closing, the government opted to lease 65,000 acres to the Arkansas Army National Guard for training. The remaining 7,000 acres were turned over to the local community for redevelopment.

The Arkansas Legislature formed the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority in 1997 to oversee the development of the land. The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority uses the revenue generated from land sales to reinvest into infrastructure and public use amenities, and has reduced land prices or conveyed property at no cost to expedite and enhance development for public benefit.

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority's 2021 report announced that Chaffee Crossing made a record $5 million in property sales revenue, more than double the nearly $2.5 million in 2020.

Daniel D. Mann, CEO of the authority, called the growth explosive, with roughly $428 million in projected capital investments recorded by the authority between industrial, residential, commercial, government, education, utilities, health, recreation, religious and nonprofit organizations last year. That's nearly a quarter of the $2.3 billion in investments made overall.

Mann said new developments at Chaffee Crossing have created 3,000 jobs and paid $21.8 million in property taxes in the past decade.

"We hit $3.9 million for the year of 2021, for just property taxes alone," Mann said. "So we're very excited about that. ... We've got strong partners and at the local, state and federal levels that have also been supportive of Chaffee Crossing and the redevelopment."

Property and sales tax revenue goes back to the state, Sebastian County and the city each business is located in -- in this case, Fort Smith and Barling.

Fort Smith has a 2% sales tax, with 1% dedicated to streets, drainage and bridges; 0.75% for outstanding bond issues; and 0.25% for capital projects and Fire and Parks department operations.

Sebastian County has a 1% sales tax for public safety, library, parks maintenance, senior citizen programs, downtown development and projects, public transit and privilege license replacement.

There's been about $66 million in infrastructure improvements or amenities made between the authority, Fort Smith, Barling, Sebastian County and the state, Mann said.

In infrastructure, the authority, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Fort Smith and other partners continued to invest in projects to connect Chaffee Crossing businesses and residential neighborhoods to primary corridors and necessary services. This includes the proposed Interstate 49 extension and moving and widening Arkansas 255.

"That's a big, key -- not just for Chaffee Crossing, but this whole western Arkansas/River Valley," Mann said. "The Highway 255 project that comes through Chaffee Crossing, we're a very big proponent of that. That's a $19 million widening and relocation of that project."

Some of Chaffee Crossing's major industrial announcements in 2021 include two-phase expansions by Mars Petcare, and a $40 million, 30-acre warehouse purchase by Harmon Arkansas Properties. It was also announced in December international film company TGE Global Entertainment plans to build a 20-acre film production studio.

"That was about $30 million of projected investment, and up to 150 active, in-place jobs. The nice thing about that project is they will bring anywhere from 250-300 temporary jobs in when people come in to utilize the recording studio, so that was a nice project for us," Mann said.

The largest amount of land purchased last year was 80 acres by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education at $1 million for mixed-use commercial, retail and office space.

Mann said the projects created roughly 250 jobs and $50 million in new investment, bringing the commercial retail total to $176 million.

A couple of notable groundbreakings were for the Festivity and Freedom Farms event centers, and expanding businesses in the entertainment districts at The Hub and The Barracks and Chaffee historic district.

"That was an area where a developer came in and bought 21 1940s era buildings and created a master plan around the adaptive reuse of those buildings in the historic area. That is injecting about $20-$25 million of capital into that residential, commercial and retail redevelopment within our historic area and entertainment district," Mann explained.

Fort Smith Coffee Co., Phat Tire Bicycle Shop, Blessed Bee Bakery and Dash Aesthetics announced that they'll be the first retail anchor tenants. The plan for The Barracks includes having over 100 residential units, 8-10 restaurants and breweries, and 30 retail or commercial spaces.

"We also in 2021 started the Chaffee Crossing Farmer's and Artisan Market," Mann said. "That is within our historic district as a tool to bring the community together, as well as partnering with our small-business vendors to bring that to Chaffee Crossing. We started out in May with 15 vendors, and we ended up in October with 120 vendors."

Colleges of Health President Kyle Parker said the school chose Chaffee Crossing in 2014 because it allowed space to grow. He said more than 700 students are enrolled in graduate-level health care programs and taking advantage of the area's residential, recreational and commercial opportunities.

"Additionally, renovations are ongoing at the ACHE Research Institute Health and Wellness Center," Parker said. The college purchased the 317,850-square-foot facility in September 2020. "Plans for the Health and Wellness Center include large kitchens to teach culinary arts to K- 12, college students and members of the community. Classes will be based on food science, nutrition and diet necessary for a healthy lifestyle," Parker said.

Parker said other projects for 2022 include opening its Celebration Garden and Wellness park, a 6-acre area with a pavilion, walking and biking trails, a lake, adult exercise equipment and an American with Disabilities Act accessible playground. He said the college also donated land to the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital, which plans to open speech pathology and occupational therapy services and residential housing units throughout this year.

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital and Kindred Home opened at Chaffee Crossing in 2021 with a 56,000-square-foot, $23-million capital investment providing clinical training opportunities to college medical students. The facility serves patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries or other in-patient rehabilitation needs.

Chaffee Crossing started development on 16 new neighborhoods or 1,040 housing units last year, bringing its total residential neighborhoods up to 42, or $737 million in capital investments.

Mann said roughly 47% of the units are single-family housing and 53% are multifamily housing.

The commercial and retail industries had 37 new businesses, 15 ribbon cuttings and 15 construction kickoffs in 2021.

Mann said the authority expects 2022 to be another strong year for Chaffee Crossing, as they've budgeted for $2.5 million in property sales, but he thinks it'll exceed that.

Construction workers build a house on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Regency Place, a new affordable housing addition in Chaffee Crossing, in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220212Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

