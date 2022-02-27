REGIONAL TOURNAMENT ROUNDUPS

4A EAST REGION

At Highland

BOYS

JOE T. ROBINSON 62, BROOKLAND 41

Samuel Chapin led the way with 17 points as Joe T. Robinson (15-11), the No. 4 seed from the 4A-5 Conference, pulled the upset and locked up a state tournament berth in convincing fashion.

Champ Calamese added 15 points for the Senators, who've won six of their last eight. They'll play the winner of today's matchup between Valley View and Forrest on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

MILLS 73, POCAHONTAS 46

Jaylon Enton had 15 points and grabbed six rebounds as a healthy Mills (19-7) was overpowering in its first-round matchup.

Marcus Kendrick had 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Javion Guy-King, who'd been out since mid-November with a broken foot, returned to add 11 points and 5 assists for the Comets, who have won 12 consecutive games.

4A SOUTH REGION

At Nashville

BOYS

MAGNOLIA 67,

ARKADELPHIA 32

Adrien Walker took over with 23 points in a blowout victory as Class 4A No. 1 Magnolia (25-0), which remained undefeated.

Derrian Ford had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and Devonta Walker tallied eight points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who outscored Arkadelphia (24-4) 42-20 over the second and third quarters.

James Elgas ended with 12 points for the Badgers.

WATSON CHAPEL 44, FOUNTAIN LAKE 43

Antwon Emsweller had 12 points as Watson Chapel (21-8) escaped, setting up a third encounter with Magnolia in the title game.

Khamani Cooper collected 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and Hampton Hall provided nine points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who dropped a 45-44 road decision to Fountain Lake (28-3) on Dec. 7.

Landin Kizer tallied 19 points for the Cobras.

GIRLS

NASHVILLE 66, STAR CITY 33

Nashville (29-2) held a 26-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to run away in the regional semifinals on its home court.

Lauren Carver scored 17 points and Sidney Townsend had 10 for the Scrapperettes, who led 35-18 at halftime.

Marshay Johnson put in eight points for Star City (22-7).

MAGNOLIA 63, BAUXITE 43

Another dominant outing paved the way for another easy win for Magnolia (22-4).

Bracelynn Glover, who had 19 points in the regional opener, finished with 24 points for the Lady Panthers, who'll play the host school for the title. Kelcy Lamkin had 13 points and Janayi Baker had nine points for Magnolia.

Gracie McDade supplied 16 points for Bauxite (23-10).

3A REGION 3

At Lamar

BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 70, PERRYVILLE 51

Kellen Robinson poured in 45 points as Episcopal Collegiate (20-7) hammered the Mustangs.

Elijah Mason chimed in with 10 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats, who have won 15 consecutive games since its loss to LISA Academy North in late December.

GIRLS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 60, PERRYVILLE 40

Riley Brady led four players in double figures with 14 points for Episcopal Collegiate (22-5), which ran its winning streak to 15 games.

Avery Marsh scored 11 points, while Jalie Tritt had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Ashauni Corley tacked on 10 points as well for Episcopal.

3A REGION 2

At Rose Bud

BOYS

OSCEOLA 77, NEWPORT 49

Daylen Love had 16 points and six rebounds for Osceola (23-4), which continued its last-season surge by rolling in the first round.

Terrance Nimmers scored 15 points and had five steals, while Richard High contributed 14 points and four steals for the Seminoles.

1A REGION 2

At Hillcrest

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 45,

VIOLA 15

Brynn Washam finished with 13 points for Mammoth Spring (27-7), which crushed the Lady Longhorns in the opening round.

Megyn Upton had 11 points for the Lady Bears, who will battle either West Side Greers Ferry or Maynard on Monday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.