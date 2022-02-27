Russia warnings roll off Finland, Sweden

HELSINKI -- Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger "serious military-political consequences."

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday voiced concern about what it described as efforts by the United States and some of its allies to "drag" Finland and Sweden into NATO, and it warned that Russia would be forced to take countermeasures if they joined the alliance.

"It's obvious that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, which is first of all a military organization, it will entail serious military-political consequences, which would require retaliatory steps by the Russian Federation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a news briefing Friday.

But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Saturday "we've heard this before."

"We don't think that it calls for a military threat," Haavisto said in an interview with the Finnish public broadcaster YLE. "Should Finland be NATO's external border, it rather means that Russia would certainly take that into account in its own defense planning.

"I don't see anything new" in the statement delivered by Zakharova, Haavisto said.

Finland has an 830-mile land border with Russia.

Haavisto's words echoed those of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who said Friday that he didn't see the statement as a military threat from Russia to Finland, but rather as a notice of "countersteps" that Russia would take should Finland join NATO.

Niinisto told Finnish media that he didn't see Zakharova's statement as being any different from what she and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have said before about Finland's possible membership in NATO. He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue with a similar tone during a 2016 visit to Finland.

In Sweden, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson addressed the Russian statement during a joint news conference Friday with Swedish military commander Micael Byden.

"I want to be extremely clear. It is Sweden that itself and independently decides on our security policy line," Andersson said.

Zakharova on Friday argued that while every nation has a sovereign right to choose how to ensure its security, all members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe confirmed their adherence to the principle that the security of one state shouldn't be achieved to the detriment of another country.

"We view Finland's course for maintaining the policy of military non-alignment as an important factor contributing to stability and security in northern Europe and on the European continent as a whole," Zakharova said, adding that "we can't fail to see consistent efforts by NATO and some of its members, primarily the U.S., to drag Finland as well as Sweden into the alliance."

Though not members of the alliance, Finland and Sweden closely cooperate with NATO, allowing its troops to conduct exercises on their soil.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the briefing about foreign policy in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 20, 2022. As the U.S. and other NATO members warn of the potential for a devastating war, Russia is not countering with bombs or olive branches - but with sarcasm. In a Facebook post, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova asked the “mass media of disinformation” in the West “to reveal the schedule of our ‘invasions’ for the upcoming year. I’d like to plan my vacations.” (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)



President of Finland Sauli Niinisto speaks during the press conference after the NATO Summit at the official Presidential residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Feb. 25, 2022. (Seppo Samuli/Lehtikuva via AP)



Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks with the media as he arrives for an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)



The flag of Ukraine waves at Stockholm City Hall, Sweden, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)

