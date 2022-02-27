SeaPerch Challenge set for March

Forty-one teams, each equipped with a remote-control submersible assembled from motors, pool noodles and PVC pipe, will be competing for the top prizes in the Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge on March 11 at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant.

The 165 youth competitors hail from Grant, Benton, Boone, Howard, Madison, Miller, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline and Washington counties in Arkansas. Two teams are from Mississippi, according to a news release.

This year's competition is presented by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H, the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The program inspires youth to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM.)

"We are excited to see the phenomenal growth of this program in Arkansas -- 400 percent since 2016," said Lori Canada, extension instructor-youth development-science for the Division of Agriculture. "We are grateful to the parents who support this and other 4-H activities and are very thankful for our partnership with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas."

Winning teams in the junior and senior competitions are eligible to advance to the International SeaPerch Challenge to be held in Maryland in June.

"Arkansas' electric cooperatives are dedicated to providing STEM-based educational opportunities for Arkansas' youth," said Rob Roedel, director of corporate communications for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. "Our partnership with Arkansas 4-H has resulted in tremendous growth in this program that opens learning paths for the future leaders of our great state."

SeaPerch is operated by RoboNation and sponsored by the Office of Naval Research, MathWorks and AutoDesk. To learn more about the Arkansas 4-H SeaPerch Challenge, visit 4h.uada.edu.