Sebastian County panel approves pay raise for mental health court position

Jail population

The Sebastian County Jail had 375 inmates as of Friday. Of this total, 147 were Arkansas Department of Corrections inmates, 170 were circuit court felon inmates, 29 were city and state misdemeanor inmates, 13 were federal inmates and 16 were other types of inmates. The jail has 356 beds.

Source: Sebastian County

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Quorum Court voiced its support for the county's mental health specialty court and similar programs throughout the state last week.

Justices of the peace voted 12-0 to approve a pay increase for the Sebastian County Mental Health Court's sole probation officer at its meeting Tuesday. Jackie Davis, justice of the peace for District 2, was absent.

Anthony Long, probation officer for the mental health court, said he believed this demonstrates the community is behind the program.

"I think this really shows the entire community how focused the leaders are in getting our mental health to the top level," Long said.

Tuesday's vote raised Long's yearly salary from $34,094 to $43,185. A total of $11,308 was appropriated from the county general fund when factoring in additional benefits such as retirement.

The Quorum Court also requested the state provide two more probation officers through the Arkansas Community Corrections budget, as well as encouraging it to acknowledge the need for more alternative sentencing, diversion and specialty court programs with any expansion of prison beds in Arkansas.

The resolution was directed toward Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the directors of both the Arkansas Department of Corrections and Arkansas Community Corrections and state legislators. County Judge David Hudson said the two probation officer positions are necessary for the mental health court to grow.

This comes after Hutchinson, during a Feb. 10 news conference, expressed a desire to use surplus general revenue to add about 498 prison beds at the North Central Unit at Calico Rock.

Mental Health Court

The state Supreme Court approved establishing a mental health specialty court for Sebastian County through an order Nov. 19, 2020. The court, which took effect Jan. 1, 2021, is a 14-month program divided into five phases with county Circuit Judge Annie Hendricks presiding, according to materials provided by Hudson.

Pulaski, Craighead, Mississippi and Crittenden counties also have mental health courts, according to the Arkansas Judiciary website. It defined these as voluntary intervention programs for adults involved in the criminal justice system as a result of underlying, unmanaged mental health disorders.

"Mental health courts are collaborative efforts by several local and state agencies that work together to provide mental health treatment and intensive judicial supervision to aid participants in achieving healthy, stabilized lifestyles," the website states. "Mental health court involves frequent court appearances, random drug/alcohol testing, group and individual counseling and intensive community supervision."

These programs seek to increase public safety while decreasing the incarceration of those with mental illnesses, as well as improve the quality of life for participants, families and the community, the website states.

Hudson wrote in a memo to the Quorum Court it funded the county mental health court from 2021 through 2022 with an appropriation of $550,000. The program's budget includes both a probation officer and specialty court assistant position, as well as services from the Fort Smith-based Guidance Center for treatment coordinator, case worker and re-entry positions. The county prosecuting attorney and public defender also assigned attorneys to support the program.

The mental health court program had 46 participants as of Feb. 17, Hudson wrote. Only one participant, who was arrested on new drug offenses, had been expelled from the program since its inception. Its first graduation is set for March with two participants completing the program.

The salary increase

Hudson wrote the initial plan for the program's probation officer position was for Arkansas Community Corrections to fill it and the county would provide full financial reimbursement. State officials didn't approve this plan, so the Quorum Court approved the probation officer as a county position in the 2021 county budget. It came with a salary in keeping with Arkansas Community Corrections' salary schedule for such a position in 2020.

As part of a new salary plan, $43,185 became the yearly salary in July for an Arkansas Community Corrections probation agent after three years of service, according to Hudson. He noted Long, the mental health court's probation officer, has three years of experience, the required training and certifications and has "performed well" in supporting the program.

County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue recommended the proposed salary increase in a Feb. 18 letter.

"The employee in this position has a particular set of skills that make him invaluable to the function of this court," Shue wrote. "He is a hardworking and dedicated employee."

Hendricks told justices of the peace the mental health court took off more quickly than those involved had anticipated. She described Long as a necessary part of the program who works 60 to 80 hours per week and is both "respected" and "feared" while also having rapport with the participants.

"We actually need a second probation officer, but at this point, if he can get this raise, I think he will keep the face that he's kept up for these 14 months and that's very important," Hendricks said.

Hendricks also noted the participants in the program each have a mental health diagnosis and could end up in the county jail if the program didn't stay afloat.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert McClure said he realized through his involvement in Sebastian County's specialty courts, including its mental health, drug and veterans treatment courts, these programs wouldn't really mean anything without a strong probation officer such as Long. He argued the probation officer in these programs serves as the metaphorical "stick" for the participants by holding them accountable while getting treatment and staying out of jail is their "carrot."

Continued funding

Part of the $24.8 million the county has been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act could be used to support the mental health court program through 2026, according to Hudson.

The county could also use the money it's due to receive from the state's $216 million settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors to support court operations after 2026, according to Hudson. This settlement was announced in July and was part of a multistate, $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.