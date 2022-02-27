Secret Oath takes Honeybee

HOT SPRINGS -- In her previous two races, Secret Oath exposed a rare potential for seemingly effortless bursts of speed that, in short order, leave the rest of the field to race for second.

Secret Oath, ridden by Luis Contreras at 1-5 from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, ran her streak of brilliance to three when she turned for the wire, took the lead, and pulled away to a 71/2-length victory in the Grade III $300,000 1-mile-and-1/16th Honeybee Stakes for three-year-old fillies in 1:44.74 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort before an estimated crowd of 31,000 on Saturday.

"This is definitely one of the top horses I have ridden right now," Contreras said. "I thank God. She is really good. Let me tell you something, I've ridden a lot of horses all over the world, but she is so amazing."

Ice Orchid, ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr., and trained by John Ortiz, finished second in the field of six, 13/4 lengths in front of the 7-2 second-choice Yuugiri, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez and trained by Rodolphe Brisset. Free Like a Girl finished fourth, 163/4 lengths behind the winner.

"She's starting to win us all over now," Lukas said. "She's such a pro. She does all that so professionally, so easily,"

Lukas said he noticed Secret Oath's talent from the start. It became apparent to all in her third and final start as a two-year-old when she opened up 73/4 lengths in the final furlong of her 81/4-length 1-mile allowance win at Oaklawn on New Year's Eve.

"That's a racehorse," Ortiz said. "She's the best. We're happy to finish second behind her. You know Coach Lukas knows for sure what he's got. Secret Oath is great."

Lukas coached college basketball before his training career blossomed in the quarter horse and thoroughbred ranks. A handful of the 86-year-old trainer's admirers still address him as coach.

"Never count the coach out," said Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert three hours later, shortly after Lukas-trained Ethereal finished a long-shot second in Oaklawn's Grade II Rebel Stakes. The 4-5 Rebel favorite Newgrange, trained by Baffert, finished sixth, 41/4 lengths behind Un Ojo.

As in her previous start, Secret Oath jogged along behind the early lead of Optionality, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione and trained by Hall of Fame member Steve Asmussen. Optionality led through the opening quarter-mile and half-mile in 23.15 and 47.07, with Secret Oath in 5th, 31/2 lengths back, and 4th, 2 lengths from the front, respectively.

Optionality stopped when asked for more in the second turn and jogged home last, 39 lengths back.

Yuugiri led through three-quarters in 1:12.86. Ice Orchid was 1/2-length behind in second. Secret Oath, a length back in third, briefly paused behind 13-1 Ice Orchid as they exited the midway point of the turn.

Secret Oath then moved to the rail and rocketed away.