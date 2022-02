WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hill powers SAU to win over ATU

Freshman guard Alex Hill had a career-high 23 point and career-high 17 rebounds to lead Southern Arkansas University to an 80-65 victory over Arkansas Tech University in a Great American Conference game Saturday in Magnolia.

Jayana Sanders had 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Kaley Shipman added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for Southern Arkanas (14-12, 11-11 GAC).

In other Great American Conference women’s games Saturday, Lani Snowden and Ashley Farrar each had 25 points for Henderson State University (18-10, 13-9) in a 95-85 victory over Harding University (18-9, 14-8) in Arkadelphia. … Aspen Thornton powered Ouachita Baptist University (10-16, 8-14) with 33 points in an 89-54 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (0-28, 0-22) in Monticello.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Street drives OBU past UAM

Jacob Street scored 25 points to lead Ouachita Baptist University in a 68-55 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Saturday in Monticello.

Tylar Haynes added 19 points for Ouachita Baptist (7-21, 5-17 GAC).

In other Great American Conference men’s games Saturday, Devante Brooks scored 20 points for Southern Arkansas University (17-11, 13-9) in a 74-61 victory over Arkansas Tech University (10-18, 7-15) in Magnolia. … Quawn Marshall had 15 points for Henderson State University (17-11, 13-9) in a 90-72 victory over Harding University (7-21, 5-17) in Arkadelphia.