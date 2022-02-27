States easing school mask rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the state will end its mask mandate for schools starting this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer urging people to wear masks in most indoor settings, including schools.

Pritzker announced Friday on Twitter that he would lift the state mandate effective Monday.

Meanwhile, an Illinois Supreme Court order issued late Friday ruled that a Springfield judge's Feb. 4 order preventing statewide enforcement of the mask mandate should be vacated because a lower appellate court recently found the case to be moot.

The legal dispute over masks in public schools has unfolded even as covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have plunged after the omicron variant's peak last month. Earlier this month, Pritzker announced that he would lift the statewide indoor mask mandate this Monday -- but that announcement didn't include schools.

The appellate court weighed in about two weeks after Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order invalidating the school mask mandate, as well as several other emergency orders, including vaccine requirements for school employees. Pritzker implemented the vaccination mandate at the beginning of the school year.

Grischow agreed with teachers and students who had sued, arguing that schools couldn't be ordered to require masking without a public health quarantine order. She also said people who have had contact with the virus can't be excluded from school without a hearing.

























Before the appellate court could review Grischow's opinion, the emergency rules expired, leading the court to dismiss the appeal. The Illinois Department of Public Health had sought to extend the rules this month, but the state's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules declined.

Then the governor appealed the appellate court's decision to the state Supreme Court.

NYC SCHOOLS

In New York City, public school students will be allowed to remove their masks while outside starting this week, but they must keep them on while indoors for now, Schools Chancellor David Banks said Friday.

"I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools," Banks said in a news release.

The move comes as covid-19 infections in New York continue to decline.

Mayor Eric Adams hailed the revised mask rules in several TV and radio appearances Friday but gave no target date for lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools. "Eventually we're going to move to the place to ease up on many of these mandates so we can get back to a level of normality that we are looking for," Adams said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this month that she would revisit the issue of school mask rules in the first week of March.

Students in New York City and much of the rest of the state will return to the classroom Monday after a weeklong break.

MARYLAND ACTIONS

Meanwhile, a legislative committee in Maryland approved a new policy by the state Board of Education that paves the way for school districts to make masks optional.

Members of the Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review voted 17-1 Friday to lift the statewide school mask mandate and shift control of masking requirements to the schools.

The state Board of Education lifted its mask requirement at a meeting last week, following a recommendation from State Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. But the board needed approval from the state legislative committee before the change went into effect.

Gov. Larry Hogan pushed for the committee to "act swiftly" and approve the state board's action.

Choudhury told lawmakers that conditions have improved in schools, since more students have access to the coronavirus vaccine and testing. Maryland has a lower seven-day average case rate than the U.S. overall, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. Deaths and hospitalizations are also decreasing, the data shows.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Nicole Asbury of The Washington Post.