Suspect arrested in double slaying

Little Rock police Saturday arrested a man in a double homicide that happened early that morning, a police spokesman said.

Police arrested 42-year-old Mark Mosley, who is charged with two counts of capital murder, in the shooting deaths of two people about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Scotty Court, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards could not say what led detectives to Mosley or how he was related to the victims, who have not been identified.

He could not give the age or sex of either victim Saturday evening but said he expected to release their identities today.

Detectives did not tell him about any other suspects, Edwards said, and the investigation is ongoing.