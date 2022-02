There was a winter luncheon at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion on Thursday, Feb. 17, for the 20th Century Club's Sustainers.

Sustainers were welcomed by first lady Susan Hutchinson and they mingled as they sipped glasses of champagne.

The nonprofit 20th Century Club provides no-cost housing for patients receiving cancer treatments through its Hope Lodge in Little Rock.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh