Tech firms take heat over Russia

With Ukraine's capital under siege, major technology companies are coming under pressure to use their influence over the world's most popular phones, apps and social media platforms to take action against Russia.

Russia's internet censor also escalated pressure on the tech companies, as protesters used social media to organize and voice opposition to the war.

A Twitter corporate account Saturday posted that the service was being "restricted for some people in Russia." A Twitter representative declined to comment on whether Russian authorities gave a reason for the shutdowns.

"We believe people should have free and open access to the Internet, which is particularly important during times of crisis," the company's public policy account tweeted.

Tech companies long have positioned themselves as beacons of free expression and democratic standards. But the war in Ukraine is testing those values in new ways. From the halls of Congress to the Twitter feeds of pro-Ukrainian activists, the companies are facing increasing calls for a tougher line on Russia, which itself is known for using popular technology to influence geopolitics -- most infamously in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"There is a growing sense they have a moral obligation to ensure their sites are not exploited at a time of crisis," said Karen Kornbluh, director of the Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative at the German Marshall Fund, a think tank. "The Russian playbook is clear -- and the companies are under pressure not to wait to act against fake accounts or malign influence activity until after they are used to interfere with humanitarian assistance or inflame the conflict."

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's digital minister, on Friday sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, calling for him to stop supplying products and services to Russia. Fedorov suggested that such a move would motivate young Russians to "proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression."

"We need your support -- in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers ... and missiles," he wrote.

Fedorov tweeted early Saturday that he had also contacted officials for Facebook, Google and Netflix, asking them to suspend services in Russia. He called for the Google-owned YouTube to block "propagandist" Russian channels.

Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for Twitter and Facebook's parent company, Meta, to "assume a heightened posture" against information operations linked to Russia. The Virginia Democrat warned that as the invasion advances, "we can expect to see an escalation in Russia's use of both overt and covert means to sow confusion about the conflict and promote disinformation narratives that weaken the global response to these illegal acts."

Social media platforms in particular have come under scrutiny for their role in promoting Russian state media.

In a letter to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google parent Alphabet, Warner accused the platforms of profiting from "disinformation." He wrote that his staff had discovered that YouTube was running ads on videos about the Ukrainian conflict from RT, Sputnik and Tass, all Russian state media organizations.

Warner also wrote that Google's ad network was supporting Russian state media outlets by feeding ads to Sputnik and Tass. He said ads from "unwitting" brands like Best Buy, Allbirds and Progressive were being run by Google on those outlets' webpages. Those companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Others have called for RT and people affiliated with it to be banned from major social media sites, and they questioned why RT's edito-in-chief was permitted to spread falsehoods on Twitter. The company labels the accounts of state-run media organizations and their senior staff members, and it does not allow state media to pay to promote tweets.

"It's appropriate for American companies to pick sides in geopolitical conflicts, and this should be an easy call," tweeted Alex Stamos, Facebook's former chief security officer and now director of the Stanford Internet Observatory.

Amid the increased scrutiny, Twitter on Friday said it was "actively monitoring" for risks associated with Ukraine, and it temporarily paused advertisements in Russia and Ukraine to ensure that ads don't detract from key information about safety.

Cameron Njaa, a spokesperson for Reddit, which also was singled out by Warner in his call for heightened awareness of Russian propaganda, said the company was "extending resources" to moderators in "affected areas" and working closely with governments and other platforms to "stay on top of any malicious or inauthentic activity."

Late Friday, Meta announced that it would prohibit Russian state media from running ads or monetizing its platform anywhere in the world, adding that it would continue applying fact-checking labels to posts from Russian state media. Earlier in the day, Nick Clegg, Meta's head of global affairs, tweeted that Russian authorities had restricted the use of the company's services after Facebook had labeled and fact-checked posts from four state-owned media organizations. Clegg said the Russian authorities had ordered the company to stop the fact-checking and labeling but that it had refused.

"Ordinary Russians are using Meta's apps to express themselves and organize for action," Clegg tweeted. "We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what's happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger."

Russian authorities confirmed that they took measures to partially restrict access to Facebook, in the form of slowing down traffic to the site. They accused the company of restricting access for the four media outlets.