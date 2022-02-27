The intricacies of product assembly

When shopping for household items, there are few phrases more distressing than "some assembly required." These three words are especially provocative when an object being considered for purchase is a piece of furniture made up of many parts.

Those of us who prefer a contemporary decor often seek items online, as few retail stores focus on such furnishings and accessories (I really miss the Design Center, Anncha Briggs' captivating and strictly modern shop in the Heights that always had accent pieces and accessories I really, really wanted).

That's where the likes of Amazon.com and Ikea come in handy. But their spare, streamlined products don't arrive in one piece. More likely they get plopped down on the porch in a flat 65-pound box with about a million elements to put together, steered by numbered instructions that use drawings or images, rather than words, as a guide.

Amazon, as many of us know, is online, so would-be buyers can't get an in-person look at its vast selection of household gear. We have to depend on photos and customer reviews when determining if a seemingly perfect piece is all it says it is.

The photos always look terrific, but the customer reviews can be brutal, especially when it comes to quality of construction and critiques of the assembly process. Some are flat-out vindictive, yet others provide useful information that should not be ignored.

Ikea, which focuses on Scandinavian flat-packed ready-to-assemble furniture and housewares, has brick-and-mortar warehouse-like retail spaces (there's one in Memphis). All that means is you can fetch the boxed product rather than have it shipped to you. Assembly is still required, and Ikea instructions are famously baffling to many customers.

Here's what one buyer said about a sleek Ikea bookshelf:

"Pros: Beautiful quality, sturdy frame, smooth finish, so very easy to clean. Cons: Instructions are a mess. This is the second one we have put together and it doesn't get easier with time." Still, the shopper adds, "All in all, would purchase again."

Another commenter, discussing an indoor/outdoor cabinet, said: "My suggestion is to mark which panels are the back and which are the sides, because they are very similar (sides are slightly narrower). I incorrectly attached the back instead of the sides and had to start over when putting it together." But the finished cabinet is lovely, he adds.

Some people are better at assembling than others. Luckily, Ikea bought handyman service TaskRabbit in 2017 to come to the aid of those who are less talented. It offers flat-rate fees to put together Ikea products, with service that can be booked online. Its services aren't available in central Arkansas, so the befuddled will have to rely on a local handyman if the job is too much for them to handle.

Amazon offers in-home and installation services for select items; availability is displayed on the product detail page. This might come in handy if you encounter the following difficulties, listed in ifurnitureassembly.com:

1. You will likely need specific tools for furniture assembly, and know how to use them.

2. Tiny parts like screws and bolts can be difficult to distinguish; many times a screw fits into multiple holes, and not all of those holes will be where the screws belong.

3. Multi-purpose assembly options sound inviting, but usually turn out to be confusing and seldom contribute to success.

4. During delivery or when opening a package, there are chances of losing an important piece. It is difficult to find out what part has gone missing. Even if it is identified, it can be tough to find a replacement of that part in its specific size and shape.

And from an experienced Ikea assembler via the website apopofpretty.com:

• Along with tools supplied by the supplier, make sure you have a Phillips screwdriver, a rubber mallet, a hammer, needle nose pliers, scissors, and a level.

• Don't wing it. Don't assume you know what comes next. Don't convince yourself that furniture assembly is easy. Or that the instruction manual must be wrong.

• Sort out pieces before beginning, either by codes (if you're lucky) or by characteristics; place all those that are exactly the same in a pile. It'll save you a lot of time and frustration later.

• Do not open multiple bags of hardware all at once; do so one at a time, and organize identical pieces into bunches, making sure the quantities are correct.

• Double-check yourself after every step.

If I had to assemble a piece like my recently purchased kitchen cabinet, I would probably default to stacking up milk cartons like we all used to do in college. Fortunately all I need to do is choose a product (after reading each and every customer review and wielding a tape measure to make sure it'll fit where it's supposed to go), order it, announce its arrival time, and head to my office when it shows up.

When I get back home, it's miraculously in one piece. Who needs TaskRabbit?

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com