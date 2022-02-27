Traffic stop leads

to firearm charge

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday evening during a traffic stop because they said he was a felon with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Deputies stopped Alf Robie, 65, of North Little Rock just before 6 p.m. because his vehicle's brake light was out, the report stated.

Robie allowed police to search his vehicle, and they found a firearm and glass smoking pipes in a backpack in the back seat, the report said. A dispatcher advised that Robie is a felon and cannot legally own a gun, and he was arrested.

Robie told police the items belonged to him, the report said.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and having drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.