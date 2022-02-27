UALR women win, enter as No. 5 seed

Box score

UALRMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Potter110-30-00-0310

Kourouma3512-233-43-71029

Johnson345-101-22-140111

Caicedo404-92-20-71912

Francis283-31-20-2327

Hohenecker10-00-00-0100

Harvey320-40-01-2450

Robinson185-61-32-31111

Eddins10-00-00-0000

Team1-2

Totals20029-588-139-37141970

PCT — FG 50.0, FT 61.5. 3-PT — 4-9, 44.4 (Caicedo 2-4, Kourouma 2-5). BL — 5 (Kourouma 2). TO — 13 (Caicedo 3, Johnson 3, Kourouma 3). ST — 9 (Robinson 4).

Texas StateMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Taylor374-121-21-22313

Dickson254-95-90-32113

Bowie170-20-02-2200

Thompson160-20-00-1410

Hood302-70-01-8314

Adams30-00-00-0100

Bennett31-10-00-0003

Johnson214-94-50-61214

Eaton151-41-20-0104

Standifer100-10-00-0100

Reed230-12-23-4202

Team1-4

Totals20016-4813-208-3019853

PCT — FG 33.3, FT 65.0. 3-PT — 8-16, 50.0 (Taylor 4-5, Johnson 2-3, Bennett 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Bowie 0-1, Standifer 0-1, Dickson 0-2, Hood 0-2). BL — 3 (Eaton, Hood, Johnson). TO — 17 (Hood 6). ST — 5 (Hood 2).

UALR24 13 17 16 — 70

Texas State13 18 11 11 — 53

Officials — Barksdale, Lukanich, Sauceda

Attendance — 843

As the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team headed to the buses that would take them from Arlington, Texas, to San Marcos, Texas, on Friday afternoon, the Trojans understood the task ahead of them just 24 hours later.

Win. And hope for some help.

UALR did its part Saturday afternoon, rolling past Texas State 70-53 at San Marcos behind 29 points from Sali Kourouma.

The Trojans would've secured a first-round bye in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament had they not lost Friday at Texas-Arlington. But that result -- coupled with Saturday victories by Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette -- kept UALR out of the top four.

The Trojans looked like a team that was unconcerned with what was happening elsewhere, however, jumping on top of the Bobcats 15-7 before the first media timeout.

Kourouma, who had scored more than 15 points just once in February, had 12 in that opening stretch, including two three-pointers on her way to a 12-of-23 performance from the field.

"[Sali] definitely got back in the rhythm today," UALR assistant coach Steve Wiedower said in his postgame radio interview. "When she's shooting the ball well, it makes our other players even look that much better in the offensive scheme."

UALR (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) got a scare in the second quarter when Dariel Johnson went down yelping in pain after a Texas State player landed on her left foot. But the senior forward returned a few minutes later and wound up with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

With Johnson sidelined briefly, Azaria Robinson stepped into the fray, adding 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting -- the fifth time in the Trojans' past eight games she's reached double figures.

Texas State (14-14, 9-7), which also entered the game in the mix for a first-round bye, had three players with at least 13 points, but leading Bobcat scorer Da'Nasia Hood was stymied by UALR's defense. A day after holding Starr Jacobs, the Sun Belt's top scorer, to 13 points, Angelique Francis kept Hood at a 4 points on 2-of-7 shooting with 6 turnovers.

"[The game was to] not let them go downhill on us," Johnson said in her radio interview. "The last time we played them, we went to three overtimes and it was a lot of mental mistakes. ... Today, Angelique stopped [Hood] at the beginning."

UALR, which went 7-1 in February, will slot in as the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and will open with 12th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday in Pensacola, Fla.

"You want to start playing your best basketball this time of the year," Wiedower said. "I think [we] recovered really well today."

SUN BELT WOMEN

Arkansas State 82,

Texas-Arlington 75

The Red Wolves outscored the Mavericks 18-5 over the final 4:42, getting 10 points in that stretch from Jireh Washington to come from behind and win at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

ASU (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) was carried by the combination of Washington (26 points) and freshman Lauryn Pendleton (25), who combined for 51 points on 16-of-30 shooting with seven three-pointers.

Texas-Arlington (17-7, 11-4), which had locked up the No. 2 seed in next week's Sun Belt Tournament with its win Friday against UALR, got 25 points from Starr Jacobs, the league's leading scorer.

The Red Wolves will be the No. 8 seed next week in Pensacola, Fla., opening against ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina at 11:30 a.m. Central on Wednesday.

ASUN men

LIPSCOMB 81,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

The University of Central Arkansas (10-19, 7-9 ASUN) dropped its final regular-season game Saturday against Lipscomb (13-18, 6-10) at Nashville, Tenn.

Camren Hunter, the Bears' leading scorer, was a healthy scratch. In his absence, Eddy Kayouloud made up the bulk of UCA's scoring with 22 points. Darious Hall also returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 27 and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

ASUN women

LIPSCOMB 50,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 46

The University of Central Arkansas (9-18, 4-12 ASUN) capped its regular season Saturday with its eighth loss in nine games, falling to Lipscomb at Nashville, Tenn.

Randrea Wright and Carley Hudspeth had 14 and 11 points, respectively, to lead UCA. Lucy Ibeh scored three points, but had a team-high 14 rebounds.

The loss placed the Sugar Bears as the No. 5 seed in the West Division for the ASUN Tournament. They'll travel to Jacksonville, Fla., for a first-round game against Jacksonville at 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday.

SWAC MEN

UAPB 93, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 79

Shawn Williams delivered with a career-high 34 points to push the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a high-scoring victory in its final home game.

Williams hit 12 of 23 shots, including eight three-pointers, for UAPB (7-22, 5-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference) as it put a stop to a three-game losing streak. Kylen Milton scored 23 points and Dequan Morris strung together 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Golden Lions.

UAPB led 54-45 at halftime and steadily increased its margin in the second half. The Golden Lions' largest lead -- 86-68 -- came when 3:11 left in the game following a three-pointer from Milton.

Devin Gordon had 22 points. and both Gary Grant and Terry Collins scored 16 points for Mississippi Valley State (2-24, 2-14), which lost for the 12th time over its past 13 games.

SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 78,

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 64

Maya Peat had her way inside with 19 pints and 10 rebounds as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff closed out its regular-season home finale with a win at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Tyeisha Juhan added 17 points while Zaay Green had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for UAPB (12-14, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which led the entire way and shot a season-high 53.3% (32 of 60) from the field. Kaila Walker also scored 12 points for the Golden Lions.

Zakiya Mahoney had 17 points for Mississippi Valley State (3-21, 2-14). The Devilettes trailed 39-31 at halftime but shot 4 of 19 (21.1%) in the third quarter to fall into a steep hole. UAPB eventually built its lead to as big as 68-44 in the fourth quarter until a late flurry by Mississippi Valley State made the game closer.

Da'Sha McGloster scored 12 points and Mikayla Etienne tossed in 10 for the Devilettes.