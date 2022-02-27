Ukrainians slow Russia’s push





KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian forces Saturday put up a fierce resistance to slow the advance of the Russian military closing in on the capital, as the U.S. and European Union rushed ammunition and weapons to Kyiv.

Explosions lit up the pre-dawn sky south of Kyiv this morning. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said one of the blasts occurred near the Zhuliany airport. The mayor of Vasylkiv, about 25 miles south of the capital, said an oil depot was hit.

Zelenskyy's office also said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. The government warned that smoke from the explosion could cause an "environmental catastrophe" and advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

Zelenskyy said Saturday that the military, aided by civilians armed with rifles and firebombs, was repelling enemy attacks throughout the country. And he scoffed at reports that the U.S. had offered to evacuate him.

"The fight is here," the Ukrainian Embassy in London quoted Zelenskyy as saying. "I need ammunition, not a ride."

The U.S. government urged Zelenskyy early Saturday to evacuate Kyiv, but he turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

"We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country," Zelenskyy vowed.

It was unclear how much territory Russian forces had seized or to what extent their advance had been stalled. Britain's Defense Ministry said "the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed, likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance." It said the overnight clashes in Kyiv probably involved "limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian sabotage groups."

The Kremlin denied reports of a slowing advance, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying Saturday that the assault on the capital was continuing "in accordance with the plan of operation."

A senior U.S. defense official said more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine's borders has entered the country and that Moscow has had to commit more fuel supply and other support units inside Ukraine than originally anticipated. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. assessments.

Despite their combat power, the Russian troops do not yet control any cities, another U.S. official said, although they were closing in on Kyiv and other major urban centers. Nor do Russian warplanes fully control Ukraine's airspace, as Ukrainian fighter jets and air defenses continued to engage them.

Russia claims its three-sided assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit. Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., said Ukraine was gathering evidence of shelling of residential areas, kindergartens and hospitals to submit to the International Criminal Court as possible crimes against humanity.

A missile struck a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv's southwestern outskirts near one of the city's two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors. A rescue worker said six civilians were injured.

Ukraine's health minister reported Saturday that 198 Ukrainian people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded. It was unclear whether those figures included military and civilian casualties.

Ukraine claims that some 200 Russian soldiers have been captured and thousands killed.

The Ukrainian government has maintained a 39-hour curfew in Kyiv, set to last through Monday morning, to keep people off the streets. The relative quiet of the capital was sporadically broken by gunfire.

Fighting on the city's outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Small groups of Russian troops were reported inside Kyiv, but Britain and the U.S. said the bulk of the forces were 19 miles from the city's center as of the afternoon Saturday.

Officials in Kyiv urged residents to stay away from windows to avoid debris or bullets. Many hunkered down in basements, underground garages and subway stations, where families, some with pets, camped out on hard floors.

Shelves were sparsely stocked at grocery stores and pharmacies, and people worried how long food and medicine supplies would last.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down before dawn Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling reservoir that serves Kyiv. The government also said a Russian convoy was destroyed. Video images showed soldiers inspecting burned-out vehicles after Ukraine's 101st brigade reported destroying a column of two light vehicles, two trucks and a tank. The claim could not be verified.

Highways into Kyiv from the east were dotted with checkpoints manned by Ukrainian troops and young men in civilian clothes carrying automatic rifles. Low-flying planes patrolled the skies, though it was unclear if they were Russian or Ukrainian.

In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine's economically vital coastal areas, from near the Black Sea port of Odessa in the west to beyond the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.

Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol guarded bridges and blocked people from the shoreline amid concerns that the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.

"I don't care anymore who wins and who doesn't," said Ruzanna Zubenko, whose family was forced from their home outside Mariupol after it was severely damaged by shelling. "The only important thing is for our children to be able to grow up smiling and not crying."

Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists. Authorities in Donetsk said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling.

RUSSIA SHUNS TALKS

Zelenskyy reiterated his openness to talks with Russia in a video message, saying he welcomed an offer from Turkey and Azerbaijan to organize diplomatic efforts that so far have faltered.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Zelenskyy in a phone call Saturday that his country was pursuing a cease-fire as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life and damage to Ukraine, according to Erdogan's office.

Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, also called for an end to Russia's "military operations" in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The Kremlin on Saturday confirmed a phone call between Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. But instead of embracing diplomatic efforts, Russia announced that talks to defuse the conflict were a nonstarter.

Peskov said the two sides had failed to reach agreement on a format or a location for any talks, and "because the Ukrainian side in effect refused negotiations, the main Russian forces resumed their advance."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak dismissed Peskov's comments as "tactics," saying that Russia was trying to consign diplomacy "to a dead end even before talks begin," according to the Interfax news agency.

Russia's rejection of talks came a day after Zelenskyy offered to negotiate a key Russian demand: abandoning ambitions of joining NATO.

Putin sent his military into Ukraine after denying for weeks that he intended to do so, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries' borders. He claims the West has failed to take seriously Russia's security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspires to join. But he has also expressed scorn about Ukraine's right to exist as an independent state.

Meanwhile, China distanced itself from its ally Russia, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying that the situation in Ukraine "is something China does not want to see" and that it was "absolutely imperative" for all sides to exercise restraint.

U.S. OKs $350M

To aid Ukraine in its attempt to hold out, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that the United States had authorized another $350 million to support the country's defense, bringing the total amount of security assistance that the U.S. has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion.

The package will include Javelin anti-armor missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as well as small arms and munitions, body armor and other equipment, U.S. officials said. The arms will be drawn from Pentagon stockpiles, most likely in Germany, and shipped to Ukraine as soon as possible -- probably over land from Poland, given the contested airspace over Ukraine, the officials said.

The Netherlands said it will provide 200 Stinger air-defense systems. Greece said it will provide thousands of protective medical masks, gloves and suits, as well as defibrillators and portable breathing machines.

And in a turnaround, Germany, which had earlier angered Ukraine by limiting its aid offer to helmets and protective vests, announced Saturday night that it would send 1,000 rocket-propelled grenades and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. Germany also permitted the Dutch to donate 400 German-made rocket-propelled grenades.

In addition, Germany announced that it would close its airspace to Russian planes.

The U.S. and its allies have beefed up forces on NATO's eastern flank but so far have ruled out deploying troops to fight Russia. Instead, the U.S., the European Union and other countries have slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of businesses and individuals including Putin and his foreign minister.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, warned that Moscow could react by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact, freezing Western assets and cutting diplomatic ties.

"There is no particular need in maintaining diplomatic relations," Medvedev said. "We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights."

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov, Zeke Miller, Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman, Andrew Drake, Mstyslav Chernov, Nic Dumitrache and staff members of The Associated Press; by Valerie Hopkins, Eric Schmitt and Michael Levenson of The New York Times; and by Daryna Krasnolutska, Arne Delfs and Kateryna Choursina of Bloomberg News (TNS).





People run for the subway in Kyiv to use it as a bomb shelter as residential areas continue to be hit by artillery and missile fire. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation Saturday via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv. “We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” Zelenskyy vowed. (AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)







Ukrainian soldiers take position Saturday outside a military facility in Kyiv during street fighting with Russian forces. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)







Julia, a teacher who only gave her first name, weeps as she and other volunteers wait to be deployed to defend the Ukrainian capital Saturday. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)











