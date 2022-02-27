U.S., allies up ante on Russia economy

WASHINGTON -- The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to implement new sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and restrictions on its central bank, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The allies announced the measures jointly as part of the effort to "hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin." The central bank restrictions target more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, potentially limiting Russia's ability to support the ruble amid tightening Western sanctions.

More penalties against the bank could come this weekend, a U.S. official said.

Cumulatively, the steps announced by the West since the start of the invasion amount to some of the toughest sanctions on any country in modern times, threatening to damage Russia's economy and constrain its ability to import and export goods.

U.S. officials said Saturday's steps were intended to send the ruble into "free fall" and promote inflation in the Russian economy. They noted that previously announced sanctions have already had an effect on Russia, bringing its currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.

The moves include cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which each day moves countless billions of dollars for more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions around the world. The fine print of the sanctions was still being ironed out over the weekend, officials said, as they work to limit the effect of the restrictions on other economies and on European purchases of Russian energy.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war.

The allies shelved the idea at that time. Russia has since tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

The Russian disconnection from SWIFT is partial, leaving Europe and the U.S. room to escalate penalties further.

Announcing the measures in Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would push the bloc to "paralyze the assets of Russia's central bank" so its transactions would be frozen. Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT "will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," she added.

"Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports," she added. "Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine, but what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country."

The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country, doing so to Iran over its nuclear program.

EARLIER PAUSE

President Joe Biden last week announced restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against Russian banks and state-controlled companies, but he played down the need to block Russia from SWIFT, saying that while it's "always" still an option, "right now that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take."

He also suggested that the earlier sanctions would have more teeth.

"The sanctions we've imposed exceed SWIFT," Biden said in response to a question Thursday. "Let's have a conversation in another month or so to see if they're working."

Ukraine has sought for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, but several European leaders expressed reluctance because a ban could make international trade more difficult.

The British government said that at a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for Russia to be kicked out of SWIFT.

Germany initially balked at the measure because of the economic ramifications. But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that "after Russia's shameless attack ... we are working hard on limiting the collateral damage of decoupling [Russia] from SWIFT so that it hits the right people. What we need is a targeted, functional restrictions of SWIFT."

Authorities haven't determined the full list of banks that will be hit by the SWIFT sanctions. But a U.S. official briefing reporters on condition of anonymity said they will be carefully chosen to maximize the impact on Russia and minimize the impact on EU nations.

But the list includes all Russian banks that have already been sanctioned by the international community. The list can be expanded if needed, officials said.

The Biden administration has already sanctioned five Russian banks, including Sberbank and VTB Group, which collectively account for about half of the country's banking assets. Russia had more than 360 licensed banks at the start of the year.

Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that even without a complete SWIFT ban, "these measures will still be painful to Russia's economy. They reinforce the measures already taken earlier this week by making transactions more complicated and difficult."

How much pain the sanctions render on the Russian economy will depend on which banks have been restricted and which measures are taken to restrict the ability of the central bank to operate, Ziemba said.

"Regardless, these sort of escalating sanctions, removing banks from SWIFT, restricting the central bank, this will all make it more difficult to get commodities from Russia and will increase the pressure on the financial market," she said.

HANDCUFFS ON BANK

While Russia has been steadily reducing its reliance on foreign currency, the Central Bank of Russia still had 16.4% of its holdings in dollars at the end of June, according to the latest official data, down from 22.2% a year earlier. The share of euros had risen to 32.2%.

Losing access to funds abroad handcuffs the bank as it tries to shore up the ruble in the foreign-exchange market by selling hard currency. The direct interventions, announced last week after Putin ordered the military to attack Ukraine, marked the first time the central bank had waded into the market since 2014.

"Sanctioning the central bank of Russia is the kind of draconian sanctions we've employed on Iran," U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., said on Twitter ahead of the joint action. "I don't see why waiting bears any strategy. Putin's taken this catastrophic action. He needs to pay the maximum price now."

The Bank of Russia has kept 22% of its hoard in gold, most of which is held domestically and would be out of reach of Western sanctions, while about 13% of the central bank's holdings are in yuan, according to the latest data.

Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it's frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar.

But Russia won't necessarily be able to count on Chinese financial institutions to help cushion the blow from the Western sanctions. At least two of China's largest state-owned banks are restricting financing for purchases of Russian commodities, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

"These new sanctions, which include removing several Russian banks from SWIFT and sanctioning Russia's central bank, are likely to cause serious damage to the Russian economy and its banking system," said Clay Lowery, executive vice president of the Institute of International Finance. "While details on how the new sanctions affect energy are still emerging, we do know that sanctions on its central bank will make it more difficult for Russia to export energy and other commodities."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Raf Casert, Ellen Knickmeyer, Frank Jordan, Ken Sweet, Fatima Hussein, Josh Boak, Jill Lawless and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Saleha Mohsin, Annmarie Hordern and Alberto Nardelli of Bloomberg News (TNS).