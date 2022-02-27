Business news in brief

Medical center lab achieves reaccreditation

The laboratory at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville recently achieved reaccreditation from the College of American Pathologists, the leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs. The reaccreditation was earned based on the results of a recent on-site inspections. Washington Regional first achieved CAP accreditation in 1978.

Rogers business offers U-Haul

U-Haul Company of Arkansas recently announced My Storage Rogers has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Rogers community. My Storage Rogers, at 420 E. New Hope Rd., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Harps Food Store planned for Brookland

Harps Food Stores Inc. has purchased land at 8107 Arkansas 49 North with the intent to build a new Harps Food Store in Brookland (Craighead County). The 32,000-square-foot Harps store will offer a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with beef, pork, and poultry; deli and signature bakery products as well as grocery, health and beauty care, dairy and frozen departments. There is no set grand opening date at this time.

