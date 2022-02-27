Wildcats stun Cobras, draw No. 1 Panthers in region final

Watson Chapel vs. Magnolia is for all the 4A South Region marbles once again.

The No. 4 Wildcats extended their own rivalry with Arkansas’ top-ranked 4A boys basketball team for the sixth meeting in the last two years and second straight matchup in the region championship following a 44-43 win over No. 3 Fountain Lake on Saturday evening in the tournament at Nashville High School. The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today.

All Watson Chapel (20-8) needed was a stop in the final seconds for its eighth win in a row and to knock off the Cobras (28-3), who had won 12 straight.

Khamani Cooper was the Wildcats’ only double-digit scorer with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Hampton Hall totaled 9 points and 8 rebounds, and Jalyn Jones and Christopher Fountain each scored 6 points.

The Cobras will take on Arkadelphia at 2:30 p.m. today.

Magnolia (25-0) earned its final spot after beating No. 6 Arkadelphia 67-32 on Saturday. The Panthers are 5-0 against Watson Chapel over the past two years, including last year’s region final at Star City.

Watson Chapel 67, Nashville 45 (Friday)

Cooper scored 24 points to help the Wildcats sew up a berth in the state tournament.

Cooper added 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Antwon Emsweller had 18 points, 7 rebounds and a block; Fountain 12 points and 8 rebounds and Hall 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Nashville finished the season 15-13.

Nemo Vista 62, Friendship 52

At the 1A Region 3 boys tournament at Guy-Perkins, Pine Bluff’s Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast dropped a 10-point decision to Red Hawks of Conway County in the first round.

The loss ended the Warriors’ season at 9-11.

Pine Bluff, GCT to meet Tuesday

Pine Bluff High School will take on Greene County Tech in the first round of the 5A boys state playoffs at Sheridan High School on Tuesday night.

GCT (15-11) settled for the fourth seed out of the 5A-East Conference after losing to crosstown rival Paragould 71-65 Thursday. The Eagles were 7-7 in the 5A-East.

The winner will take on Maumelle or Vilonia at 5:30 p.m. Friday, but it won’t be an easy path to the state finals in Hot Springs for either team. Top-ranked and defending champion Jonesboro is on the Zebras’ side of the bracket and has to come out of a quadrant with Hot Springs High, Siloam Springs and Sylvan Hills.

The 5A boys playoff schedule:

Tuesday — Russellville vs. Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.; Little Rock Parkview vs. Greenwood, 5:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff vs. GCT, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday — Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs High, 2:30 p.m.; Marion vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Hamilton vs. West Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday — Maumelle vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.; Siloam Springs vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:30 p.m.; Russellville-Jacksonville winner vs. Marion-Lakeside winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday — Parkview-Greenwood winner vs. Lake Hamilton-West Memphis winner, 2:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff-GCT winner vs. Maumelle-Vilonia winner, 5:30 p.m.; Jonesboro-Hot Springs High winner vs. Siloam Springs-Sylvan Hills winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday — Semifinals, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.