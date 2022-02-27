Week’s news offers window on state’s economic future

Three separate announcements last week all pointed to the potential future of economic development and growth in Arkansas. Tied together, the three initiatives highlight a progressive approach to the future of moving goods and equipment across the world that could create jobs and investments in Arkansas.

First, Tuesday morning, electric vehicle manufacturer Envirotech Vehicles Inc. announced it would move its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to Osceola and create 800 new jobs in the Mississippi County community. Envirotech said it wanted to be near a major supplier, U.S. Steel, and take advantage of other abundant resources, chiefly the Mississippi River. The company's $80.7 million investment could grow by another $200 million as electric vehicle production picks up over the next few years.

Let that sink in for a minute -- a California company based in the greater Los Angeles area is packing up and moving to an Arkansas town with less than 10,000 residents.

Later Tuesday morning, Gov. Asa Hutchinson launched what he said would be a full-fledged effort to support future mobility initiatives in the state -- he wants to create a business environment and workforce that promotes emerging technologies and encourages efforts to deliver and move goods and people across the country and the world.

The Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, the governor said, will "lay the foundation for Arkansas leadership in the transportation industry for decades to come."

That includes promoting electric vehicles, drones, driverless vehicles and air-mobility vehicles that can take off and land vertically. He announced 17 appointees to the council -- including key executives from global leaders like Walmart, Tyson Foods, Google and J.B Hunt Transportation Services Inc., among others.

The governor appointed Cyrus Sigari of Up Partners, a California venture capital firm, to chair the council. Hutchinson said Sigari is considered one of the world's leading experts on future mobility and is an expert in advanced air mobility.

Sigari is also key to the week's third announcement that was issued Wednesday by the Runway Group of Bentonville, which is led by Steuart and Tom Walton, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Runway has built a team of supporters and financial backers to promote air mobility initiatives that can move goods and equipment through the air.

Now, digest for a second the supply-chain issues being experienced worldwide with snarled shipping traffic that has slowed delivery of essential products and equipment to businesses everywhere.

Going airborne with vehicles -- smaller and more environmentally sustainable than the jets used today by global carriers like UPS, FedEx and Amazon -- could avoid supply chain knots tying up deliveries today. Airborne vehicles would be more efficient and effective in short trips as well.

Arkansas has a long, and successful, history of building and supporting transportation efforts through the trucking industry. One key to the futuristic approach is including those carriers in the mobility efforts -- and that has been done both with the governor's council and the air-mobility initiative that has drawn a multi-million-dollar investment from the Walton team. Sigari's capital venture firm, Up Partners, is a member of the Runway initiative.

The Runway announcement noted air mobility could deliver $3.6 billion in new economic activity and related stimulus to Arkansas over the next 20 years.

Arkansas could be the hub of mobility companies in the future, the announcement said, calling for a combined effort to "strive to create the Jetsons-like paradise" with flying cars and delivery vehicles along with drones that drop packages at our doorsteps.

Sigari, in comments Tuesday as he was announced to lead the governor's mobility council, said Arkansas can foster growth and development of mobility companies just as Silicon Valley nurtured the technology giants of today.

"Some of the most transformative internet companies were built in Silicon Valley," he said Tuesday. "We believe some of the most transformative mobility companies will be built here in Arkansas."

SOLAR BANKING

Peoples Bank of Sheridan has installed a 56-kilowatt solar array that will make it one of the first community banks in Arkansas to be completely powered by solar energy.

The bank's solar array is expected to save more than $243,000 in energy costs over the next 30 years. The system, installed by Delta Solar of Little Rock, is designed to produce enough power to offset energy usage at the bank's Sheridan headquarters.

"Delta Solar's team provided us a personalized solar solution that made sense environmentally and economically," said Craig Manatt, president and chief executive officer of Peoples Bank. "Our solar system is a win-win for the bank as we were able to significantly reduce our electricity costs while generating a strong return on our investment."

Delta Solar is Arkansas owned and operated. "We are excited to have collaborated with Peoples Bank to design and build a system that meets 100% of their energy needs and provides significant cost savings to help better serve their customers and community," said Bob East, chairman of Delta Solar.

RECORD YEAR AT ARVEST EQUIPMENT

Arvest Equipment Finance had a record year in 2021, with more than $418.6 million in gross production, a year-over-year increase of more than 49%. The division of Arvest Bank also saw its total portfolio jump more than 33% year-over-year, from $513.7 million in 2020 to $685 million last year.

"We are proud of the growth we saw last year and, more importantly, pleased we were able to help so many customers," Arkansas Equipment Finance president Eric Bunnell said.

Growth is allowing the division to add a medical equipment program to its portfolio.

Arvest Equipment Finance is based in Fort Smith and has offices in Little Rock, Kansas City and Tulsa. It does business in Arvest Bank's four-state operating area: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

CONDUCTOR BOOTCAMP

The Conductor of Conway, an entrepreneurial support organization, is accepting applications for its 2022 Health Sciences Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, which is scheduled for May 15-22 at the University of Central Arkansas.

Undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D. students from around the state can apply and the 2022 cohort will accept students from outside of Arkansas as well. The camp creates entrepreneurial and interactive learning opportunities for students and guides them through starting and funding a health sciences venture.

The camp pays all expenses and ends with a demo day for students to feature their venture ideas. Travel reimbursements and scholarships also are available. The bootcamp is a partnership that includes the Arkansas Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network and BioVentures.

Applications are due by March 21. More information is available at arconductor.org/bootcamp.

