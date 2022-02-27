OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: What does it take to be a hero in this day and age?

The pure products of America go crazy … — William Carlos Williams, “To Elsie”

W. Kamau Bell currently has a four-part documentary series on Showtime called “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which explores Bill Cosby’s career and disgrace.

Cosby, 84, was one of the biggest television stars ever; the first Black performer whose race seemed irrelevant. He first made history in 1965 when he became the first Black person to co-star in a major network television drama — “I Spy” — and again in 1966 when he won an Emmy Award, the first of nine Emmys and Grammys (for best comedy album) that decade. In the 1970s, he starred in an eponymous comedy series and began working in children’s educational programming, earning a doctorate in urban education in 1977.

By the ’80s, Cosby was everyone’s favorite TV dad, projecting an aura of professional competence, warm humor and occasionally tough love. He was the ultimate family guy, a master storyteller whose work affirmed the everyday struggles of ordinary Americans. He was perhaps especially important to Black Americans as their leading representative in the mainstream.

Cosby’s appeal was universal, but it is wrong to suggest his Blackness didn’t matter. Maybe it just didn’t matter to a lot of white folks.

He avoided controversy almost completely until the early 2000s when he began to evince a brand of respectability politics that ratified some stereotypes of social pathology. He urged young Black men to “pull up their pants” and get with the program, aligning himself with white conservatives who denied the existence of systemic racism and characterized the problems of the Black urban underclass as self-inflicted rather than structural.

On May 17, 2004, during an NAACP Legal Defense Fund awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, Cosby made a speech in which he excoriated the Black community, criticizing the prevalence of single-parent families, the use of African American vernacular English, and what he saw as conspicuous consumption at the expense of necessities.

He railed against bad parenting and the lack of responsibility exhibited by young Black men and noted that, while many in the audience had risked imprisonment during the civil rights era, the Black people incarcerated in 2004 were “not political.”

“These are people going around stealing Coca-Cola, ” Cosby said. “People getting shot in the back of the head over a piece of pound cake! And then we all run out and are outraged — ‘The cops shouldn’t have shot him.’ What the hell was he doing with the pound cake in his hand? I wanted a piece of pound cake just as bad as anybody else, and I looked at it and I had no money.”

According to Cosby, bad parenting was more to blame for crime and poverty than racism.

While some Americans might have missed the transformation of Cosby from a source of Black pride to a deeply divisive figure in the community, it was this political posturing that led to his downfall.

In October 2014, during a performance in Cosby’s hometown of Philadelphia, comedian Hannibal Buress made a direct connection between Cosby’s patronizing proclamations and burgeoning evidence of his criminality.

“Bill Cosby has the … smuggest old Black man public persona that I hate,” Buress said in a routine captured on a cellphone video. “He gets on TV … ‘Pull your pants up, Black people! I was on TV in the ’80s. I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom!’ Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches. ‘I don’t curse on stage!’ Well, yeah, but you’re a rapist, so …”

The audience was unnerved; their reaction was a strange mix of gasps and twittering giggle.

“That … is upsetting,” Buress went on. “If you didn’t know about it, trust me. When you leave here, Google ‘Bill Cosby rape.’ It’s not funny. That … has more results than ‘Hannibal Buress.’”

Buress was alluding to what had been an open secret. After the video of his monologue went viral, lots of people began talking about Bill Cosby. In 2015, U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno unsealed court records in a decade-old civil lawsuit against Cosby by a former Temple University employee in which the comedian admitted to extramarital affairs, paying hush money to ex-lovers and acquiring Quaaludes for the purposes of drugging women to make them compliant with his sexual advances.

Robreno justified his ruling by writing that Cosby “has donned the mantle of public moralist and mounted the proverbial electronic or print soap box to volunteer his views on, among other things, child-rearing, family life, education and crime.”

In 2018, Cosby was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. Though he was accused by more than 60 women, the statute of limitations had expired for all but one victim. He was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison.

In June, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the indecent assault conviction of Cosby and ordered his release from prison because they found he was denied protection against self-incrimination. Some people would say this is a technicality, but Cosby only gave the deposition in the civil lawsuit which he admitted wrongdoing after he was assured by a prosecutor that he would not be charged in a criminal case.

After the Buress episode and Robreno’s unsealing of the testimony, a subsequent prosecutor decided to disregard his predecessor’s agreement with Cosby.

Some people might say Cosby got off on a technicality; others might argue that the government has to keep its promises to private citizens.

But it is difficult to reconcile the Cosby who would justify the shooting of a pound cake thief with the hedonist pushing Quaaludes on his “dates.”

Some people think we need heroes.

They inspire us to be better people, they argue. They provide models for our aspirations. They remind us of the possibility of achieving nobility. They reveal our missing qualities.

Sometimes they rear us. They teach us. They comfort us and they protect us.

Carl Jung thought we carried them inside us, that people share a common reservoir of what he called archetypes — inherited unconscious images and ideas. These archetypes are the product of the common experiences of human beings over millions of years of evolution, and serve to prepare us for these common experiences. Heroes and demons are among these archetypes.

There is science to support this; newborn babies come equipped with a readiness to receive language, numbers, their parents’ faces. They seem to have an innate preference for “good” people who behave in accordance with moral codes. We arrive looking for heroes, so we find them.

But it has only been relatively recently that we could seek beyond our immediate tribe and its literature for these models. Fame and celebrity are modern concepts enabled by photography and mass media celebrity. Heroes were either personal or legendary — one’s father or brave Odysseus — they did not insinuate themselves in your living room. They did not campaign for your affection.

If we need heroes, we should be wary of the salespeople trying to fulfill that need.

W. Kamau Bell is thoughtful, a stand-up comedian who is also one of our shrewdest cultural commentators. Like a lot of us, he grew up in a world where Bill Cosby was ubiquitous and presumed safe. Presumed moral. Presumed a hero.

And what we have to grapple with is that Cosby was what he appeared to be on television when he was on television and a serial abuser of women in his private life. The existence of the demon does not negate the heroic ways in which he advanced the causes of Black actors and stuntmen and at-risk children. Cosby’s crimes do not make his comedy routines less artful, though added context could make them less funny.

Bad people can create great art.

It might be even easier for a bad person to be a great artist, for to be an artist is to be reckless with the confidences and secrets of others. You have to be willing to use your mother’s shame and your brother’s waywardness, to allow your own darkness to bleed through. You have to be selfish or at least willing to put your work before the world. You have to be brave to be an artist, but you don’t have to be good.

Instinctively we know this, so it doesn’t shock us when we hear rumors or read news stories about how some artists misbehave. Sometimes their disgrace holds — comedian Louis C.K. has released two stand-up specials since reports of his misbehavior with women scuttled the distribution of his movie “I Love You, Daddy” and caused the comedian to promise to “step back and listen.”

I was a huge fan of Louis C.K. before those revelations, I thought he was fearless and funny in a squirm-inducing way. His material was deeply humanistic in the sense that it emphasizes the universal nature of our species: It suggests we are all the same, we all understand the impulses to which he refers, and that to pretend otherwise is worse than mere hypocrisy, but somehow life-denying.

Yet since those revelations, I have trouble with his work. The break-in of his actual behavior, his real self, on his art changes it. It makes me sad. But it’s only because I now know he wasn’t the person I believed him to be. That he was no kind of hero. Now to laugh at his work makes me feel complicit in his pathology.

In this country we talk a lot about how people are supposed to be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty, but we all know it’s not like that. There are stigmas attached to suspicion, not to mention arrest, indictment, conviction or confession. People are almost always willing to assume the worst if it fits in with the way they see the world. Of course dirty-talking comedians are perverts; of course presidential candidates are crooks. We are merciless in our judgments: Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski are rapists. Woody Allen is a child molester.

And they made the art they made. Some of it is very good. Hitler wasn’t a terrible painter, either.

■ ■ ■

In the early 1960s, a young stand-up comedian named Richard Pryor wanted to sell out. He wanted to be rich and famous. So, as Pryor recalled in his 1995 autobiography, “Pryor Convictions,” he decided to be Bill Cosby.

“Monies. That was the goal, the dream. The more the better,” Pryor writes. “I figured the more distance I put between myself and my poverty, the happier I’d be.

“Just tell jokes, Rich. Tell stories. Tell ’em like Bill would.”

Family-style. Unthreatening. Drain away the edgy racial dynamic.

Pryor got surprisingly far emulating the inimitable Cosby; by 1966 he was opening for Bobby Darin in Las Vegas, making $2,400 a week. He’d been cast in a movie, “The Busy Body,” with Sid Caesar, Anne Baxter, Robert Ryan and about a dozen other comedians. He’d developed a following among some Hollywood types — Darin, in particular, was a fan. Not long after the Las Vegas run, Darin hosted a party for Pryor at a Los Angeles restaurant.

“The place was so fancy it made me nervous,” Pryor writes. “I was even more uncomfortable being the center of attention, especially among all the famous people he’d invited. I sat across from Groucho Marx … ”

This seems one of the most remarkable summits of the 20th century: A comic Aristotle ushered into the presence of Socrates. We might expect the man who invented the modern sensibility to have something profound to say to the man who would become one of America’s most important truth tellers.

And, as it turns out, Groucho did have something to say to Richard.

He’d seen Pryor’s appearance on “The Merv Griffin Show” a week or so before. Jerry Lewis had also been a guest on the show, which had degenerated into a spitting match between the two comics.

“So how do you want to end up?” Groucho asked Pryor. “Have you thought about that? Do you want a career you can be proud of? Or do you want to end up a spitting wad like Jerry Lewis? … Do you ever see any plays? … Do you ever read any books?”

“Groucho’s comments spoke to me,” Pryor writes. “‘Wake up, Richard. Yes, you are an ignorant jerk, pimping your talent. … But you don’t have to stay that way. You have a brain. Use it.’”

There is a certain elegance in the idea of Groucho Marx as the catalyst to Richard Pryor’s famous reinvention of himself. But it is too neat an explanation for what happened to Pryor; there are many factors that affect a life’s trajectory.

Groucho got him thinking at a time when it was easier not to think, but the truth is that it would be a few years before Pryor would cast off his sub-Cosby persona, that of a nonthreatening PG-13 lounge act, to become the most important comedian of his time, a cultural figure who engaged the intractable American problem with shocking honesty and an almost Christlike tenderness.

A real hero, maybe — though he did set himself on fire while freebasing cocaine.

■ ■ ■

It is valuable and necessary to talk about Cosby, and about all the others we presume are heroes.

Because the world is complicated and complex, no matter how hard we wish it were not so. A sportswriter once observed that your hero is not a nice guy, and by that he meant that none of us are simple enough to be completely and wholly summed up by an adjective like “nice.” There is a darkness in our nature that shapes us, even if it only forces over-compensation.

